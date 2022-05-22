Four persons are arrested during DUI checkpoint in Fontana on May 21

Two suspects, including one from Fontana, were arrested on a charge of possession of stolen property during a traffic stop on May 24, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 12:28 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a silver Hyundai Sonata at the intersection of W....
A total of 17 guns were seized after a San Bernardino police officer stopped a U-Haul over the weekend, and a 21-year-old man was arrested, police said Wednesday. The incident was reported about 2:30 p.m. May 22, when a San Bernardino police officer pulled over a U-Haul box truck after “observing several traffic violations,” authorities […]
One Dead after Fiery Auto Accident near Columbia Avenue. The four-vehicle crash happened around 5:00 a.m., near Columbia Avenue. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. According to the California Highway Patrol, a sweeper truck and a Dodge Stratus were among the vehicles involved. Witnesses also reported...
A tow truck employee was arrested on suspicion of stabbing his coworker who was driving the truck on a Riverside County freeway over the weekend, officials said Tuesday. The alleged attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday on the westbound lanes of State Route 60 in Moreno Valley. The two...
La Crescenta, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were killed in a crash that jammed the vehicle under a big rig from the force of the collision on the 210 Freeway late Tuesday night, May 24, 2022. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the 210...
Three persons were hospitalized after their car was hit by an alleged drunk driver in northern Fontana on May 22, according to the Fontana Police Department. At 9:35 p.m., a vehicle allegedly ran a red light at Sierra and Baseline avenues and collided with a car that had a family of three persons inside.
Golf cart thieves mug shots, May 24th 2022 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Department. Somebody has been stealing golf carts around the Palm Desert area. And Sheriffs deputies have located the somebodies…and the golf carts. Following an extensive investigation, numerous golf carts, worth more than 36-thousand dollars, have been...
A probationer accused of torturing and killing a 39-year-old Jurupa Valley man is slated to be arraigned Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge and other offenses. Tavae Fernon Stalks Walker, 30, of Fontana was arrested earlier this month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Byron Graves.
A male motorcyclist in his late 20's was killed Monday in a crash with a vehicle on the 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights. The crash occurred around just after midnight on the westbound Pomona Freeway at Seventh Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball. The CHP issued a...
A teen hit by a suspected DUI driver over the weekend was recovering at a hospital Monday, a week before he was set to graduate from high school. Mauricio Porcayo was at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center. His mother, Lucia Marquez, has been by his side almost nonstop since Friday.
50-year-old Arthur Lawrence Akins III of Riverside was arrested at his apartment on El Cerrito Avenue this past Saturday morning in connection with the December 22nd, 2020 killing of 32-year-old Cedric Omarr Dempsey. Riverside police said that Dempsey, who was a father of nine, was shot in the head behind Bordwell Park in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Riverside.
A man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing another man during a road rage incident in Temecula in broad daylight over the weekend, officials said. Around 12:44 p.m. Saturday, deputies got a call about a stabbing that happened in the roadway in front of several businesses in the 28400 block of Old Town Front Street, […]
PALMDALE – A woman was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Palmdale in what appeared to be a domestic-related incident, authorities said. The shooting happened around 3:34 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, on the 36800 block of James Place, near Joshua Hills Park, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
An 81-year-old woman was knocked to the ground after someone forcefully took her keys and stole her keys as she was giving out food to the homeless. According to the Redlands Police Department, the carjacking happened in the parking lot of the Stater Bros. Market off of 11 East Colton Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. The woman was handing out meals to the homeless when a suspect stole her keys and jumped into the driver's seat. The victim was knocked to the ground as she held onto the driver-side door as the suspect drove away. Police said she was not harmed. Redlands police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 30s, with a medium build and complexion. He has short black hair, an Aztec tattoo on his hand and was last seen in dark jeans and a black T-shirt. The victim's vehicle was a 2015 KIA Sportage and was last seen driving west on the 10 freeway from Orange Street.
ONTARIO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Back on Wednesday March 30, 2022, Ryan Wicks the owner of Wick’s Brewery in Riverside was involved in a fatal crash. He is suspected of driving under the influence, according to the victims son, Bryan Boeldt. California Highway Patrol and Ontario Fire...
The Riverside County Coroner's Office has identified the teen boy struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night in Indio. Ismael Fuentes, 13, of Indio was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at the intersection of Avenue 48 and Oasis Street at around 8:22 p.m. Fuentes was a student at Colonel
A male pedestrian who was walking on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana died after being struck by a car on May 22, according to the California Highway Patrol. At about 1:41 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was driving a 2013 Chevrolet on Interstate 10 eastbound, east of Citrus Avenue, in the No. 3 lane at an undetermined speed. At that same time, a male pedestrian was walking within the No. 3 lane for an undetermined reason and was struck by the Chevrolet.
More than 100 traffic citations were issued during the first phases of Operation C.R.A.S.H. (Crash Reduction and Safe Highways), a speed-reduction program which has resumed in an effort to prevent deadly accidents along the Interstate 10 Freeway construction zone in western San Bernardino County. The program, led by the California...
