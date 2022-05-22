ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Four persons are arrested during DUI checkpoint in Fontana on May 21

Fontana Herald News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on May 21, according to the Fontana Police Department. The...

Felon Accused of Torturing, Murdering Jurupa Man Due in Court

A probationer accused of torturing and killing a 39-year-old Jurupa Valley man is slated to be arraigned Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge and other offenses. Tavae Fernon Stalks Walker, 30, of Fontana was arrested earlier this month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Byron Graves.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
50-Year-Old Riverside Man Arrested in Connection with 2020 Murder

50-year-old Arthur Lawrence Akins III of Riverside was arrested at his apartment on El Cerrito Avenue this past Saturday morning in connection with the December 22nd, 2020 killing of 32-year-old Cedric Omarr Dempsey. Riverside police said that Dempsey, who was a father of nine, was shot in the head behind Bordwell Park in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Riverside.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Man arrested in Temecula road rage stabbing

A man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing another man during a road rage incident in Temecula in broad daylight over the weekend, officials said. Around 12:44 p.m. Saturday, deputies got a call about a stabbing that happened in the roadway in front of several businesses in the 28400 block of Old Town Front Street, […]
TEMECULA, CA
Woman shot to death after argument in Palmdale [UPDATE: Victim ID’d]

PALMDALE – A woman was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Palmdale in what appeared to be a domestic-related incident, authorities said. The shooting happened around 3:34 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, on the 36800 block of James Place, near Joshua Hills Park, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
PALMDALE, CA
81-year-old woman carjacked while handing out meals to homeless

An 81-year-old woman was knocked to the ground after someone forcefully took her keys and stole her keys as she was giving out food to the homeless. According to the Redlands Police Department, the carjacking happened in the parking lot of the Stater Bros. Market off of 11 East Colton Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. The woman was handing out meals to the homeless when a suspect stole her keys and jumped into the driver's seat. The victim was knocked to the ground as she held onto the driver-side door as the suspect drove away. Police said she was not harmed. Redlands police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 30s, with a medium build and complexion. He has short black hair, an Aztec tattoo on his hand and was last seen in dark jeans and a black T-shirt. The victim's vehicle was a 2015 KIA Sportage and was last seen driving west on the 10 freeway from Orange Street. 
REDLANDS, CA
13-year-old struck and killed by vehicle in Indio identified

The Riverside County Coroner's Office has identified the teen boy struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night in Indio. Ismael Fuentes, 13, of Indio was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at the intersection of Avenue 48 and Oasis Street at around 8:22 p.m. Fuentes was a student at Colonel The post 13-year-old struck and killed by vehicle in Indio identified appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
Pedestrian walking on Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana dies after being struck by car

A male pedestrian who was walking on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana died after being struck by a car on May 22, according to the California Highway Patrol. At about 1:41 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was driving a 2013 Chevrolet on Interstate 10 eastbound, east of Citrus Avenue, in the No. 3 lane at an undetermined speed. At that same time, a male pedestrian was walking within the No. 3 lane for an undetermined reason and was struck by the Chevrolet.
FONTANA, CA
CHP cracks down on speeding drivers on Interstate 10 Freeway west of Fontana

More than 100 traffic citations were issued during the first phases of Operation C.R.A.S.H. (Crash Reduction and Safe Highways), a speed-reduction program which has resumed in an effort to prevent deadly accidents along the Interstate 10 Freeway construction zone in western San Bernardino County. The program, led by the California...
FONTANA, CA

