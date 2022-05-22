David Bell represents Browns at NFLPA's 'Rookie Premiere'

The Cleveland Browns have a unique rookie class coming out of the 2022 NFL draft and undrafted free agency. Their top pick didn’t come until the third round, they took a kicker in the fourth and an undrafted free agent has the physical traits that normally get a player drafted quite high.

For WR David Bell, the team’s third third-round pick, pressure could be very high. While the team would never describe him in this way, fans and media are assuming that Bell will replace veteran Jarvis Landry as the team’s slot receiver.

The Purdue standout shows qualities that could make him a very good receiver in the NFL but his testing data was quite poor at the NFL combine.

Bell represented the Browns at the NFLPA’s ‘Rookie Premiere’ as shown in this photo:

According to the NFLPA’s website, the event is set up to connect rookies with companies for marketing purposes:

NFLPA Rookie Premiere provides partners with unmatched access to 40 of the NFL’s newest stars at their first major business and marketing event following the NFL Draft. This is one of the most valuable opportunities available to NFLPA partners because it’s the first time to connect directly with professional football’s most promising and marketable young players–all in one place—and build content and relationships that extend into the season and beyond.

Given the schedule for the event, it is unlikely that Bell was able to join Deshaun Watson’s team bonding event in the Bahamas. The premiere opened on Wednesday and ended Saturday. The above picture was taken Saturday. It is likely that Bell committed to the event prior to Watson’s invitation.