Lawndale, IL

2 men shot while standing outside in Lawndale neighborhood

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are wounded after being shot in the Lawndale neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police said around 1:38 a.m., both men, 23 and 24, were standing outside, in the 3000 block of West Polk, when they heard shots and felt pain.

The 24-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. The 23-year-old victim was transported to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso also in fair condition.

Police say a witness saw an unidentified man reach the end of the street before entering a silver sedan and fleeing.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

