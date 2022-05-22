2 men shot while standing outside in Lawndale neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are wounded after being shot in the Lawndale neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police said around 1:38 a.m., both men, 23 and 24, were standing outside, in the 3000 block of West Polk, when they heard shots and felt pain.

The 24-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. The 23-year-old victim was transported to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso also in fair condition.

Police say a witness saw an unidentified man reach the end of the street before entering a silver sedan and fleeing.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.