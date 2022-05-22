IHeart SoCal Show: Kids Ocean Day

Photo:

This week on the IHeart SoCal Show EJ talked with Kids Ocean Day CEO Michael Klubock! They talked about the wonderful Kids Ocean Day event coming up as well as how important volunteers are to this event.

Kids Ocean Day is back on May 26 at Dockweiler State Beach. Volunteers are needed to help 3,000 Los Angeles-area students make a difference at this year’s KIDS OCEAN DAY. The annual event was postponed over the last two years due to the pandemic.

Kids Ocean Day is the culmination of a year-round school assembly program empowering children to raise awareness in their own communities about the adverse impact of litter and pollution on the ocean. To enhance the lesson, about 3,000 students from Los Angeles-area schools will be taken to the beach for a cleanup and they will participate in a giant aerial artwork inspired by the theme,“ J️❤Y in Nature. ”

If you are interested in volunteering here is some important information- Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. Call time is at 7:00 a.m. on May 26, 2022 at Dockweiler State Beach. If you are interested in participating, please register by clicking here or email volunteers@kidsoceanday.org