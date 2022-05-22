Weekend Digest: The ultimate Father’s Day gift guide for the superhero of your life

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The best time to upgrade your furniture is when you can snag it at a deep, deep discount. If you’ve been looking to swap out your sofa, bed, or even your dining room set, look no further. Edloe Finch, the sister brand to editor-fave Albany Park, is a Black-owned company that sells not just super-chic sofas but also furniture for nearly every room in the home. You’ll find chairs, bed frames, coffee tables, and more to refresh any space with sophisticated flair. Even better, Edloe Finch is having a huge Memorial Day Sale with discounts on select furniture for your bedroom, dining room, and living room. Now through June 1, shoppers can use the code MDAY10 for 10 percent off orders up to $1,000, and the code MDAY12 for 12 percent off orders $1000 and up. And yes, that’s on top of the sale price!

