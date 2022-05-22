ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Lamar 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' First-Week Album Projections Are In

By Kyle Eustice
HipHopDX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendrick Lamar’s long-awaited fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, finally arrived on Friday (May 13), five years after the Pulitzer Prize-winning album DAMN. As expected, the 18-track project was rabidly devoured by K. Dot’s loyal fanbase and earned high praise from numerous critics. Mr....

hiphopdx.com

