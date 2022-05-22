Montana Has a Brand New, 106 Acre State Park on Flathead Lake

Without actually doing it for a living, there's no way to really grasp the stress that comes with being a first responder. And various events over the last few years haven't exactly made it less challenging for members of our police forces and fire departments. With that in mind, here's a great event that everyone can get behind! Lookout Throwing Company in Missoula has an upcoming fundraiser that will help with the purchase of resources that address the challenges faced by first responders.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO