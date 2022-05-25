ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Next Weather: Soaking Rain Wednesday, Weekend Warmup Ahead

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jXHUL_0fmbGyc900

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Much of Minnesota is in the midst of a stretch of soaking rain.

The precipitation started late Tuesday night and will last through Wednesday evening. Many towns will pick up more than an inch of rain.

Wednesday will be soggy, breezy and cool, with a high temperature of 53 degrees in the Twin Cities. Much of east-central and southeastern Minnesota will see steady rainfall early that will then taper off to more scattered and isolated showers later on.

(credit: CBS)

We will dry out Thursday and warm to the low-60s. Friday looks great, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 74 in the metro.

The atmosphere will be unsettled this weekend. It will be warm, a bit humid, and starting on Saturday, there will be a stretch of storm chances lasting several days. It’s too far out to pin down the timing, but some storms could be strong and possibly severe.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

1st Round Of Memorial Day Storms Leaves Damage, Thousands Without Power

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As WCCO’s Next Weather team keeps an eye on more storms tonight, thousands are without power after severe storms pulled through the state Monday morning. According to PowerOutage.US, over 12,000 Minnesotans are without power as of noon, with Redwood and Crow Wing counties seeing the most outages. MORE: Next Weather Alert: 1st Round Of Storms Weakens, 2nd Round Arrives In Afternoon Widespread storms hit much of the state in the overnight and early morning hours, featuring heavy rain and damaging winds. Most of the damage seen in the first round featured downed trees, including in places such as Marshall and St....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

What To Do When Severe Weather Strikes While Boating

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) – The weather in Minnesota can change in an instant, so people planning to boat over the Memorial Day weekend need to be prepared. Whether on a land or on the water, things don’t always go as planned. “Once you are out there you never know what could happen,” Sky to Shore owner Skyler Hietala said. Four years ago, his boat broke down in the middle of Lake Minnetonka. “I got stuck out here for about eight hours and didn’t have a way to get off,” Hietala said. He started his boat towing company and said Memorial Day weekend is always...
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather Alert: NWS Labels Tornado Watch In MN ‘Particularly Dangerous Situation’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A tornado watch has been issued in much of Minnesota and parts of South Dakota through 10 p.m. The National Weather Service reports this new round of storms brings with it the threat for hail and high winds, and the agency is tracking a number of tornado reports. “This tornado watch is being classified as a Particularly Dangerous Situation. The environment favors strong tornadoes in these areas. Monitor this situation closely,” the NWS reported. Particularly Dangerous Situation tornado watches are uncommon. It is also uncommon to see "high" probabilities for every hazard, including strong tornadoes. Take this tornado watch...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Despite Warm Temps, Cold Water Poses Hypothermia Risk At Minnesota Lakes Over Memorial Day Weekend

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) – Despite summer-like temperatures forecasted for the Memorial Day weekend, water temperatures in Minnesota lakes will be significantly colder. Water at Lake Minnetonka registered at 58 degrees on Thursday, according to Hennepin County Water Patrol. “Some of the risks are definitely hypothermia,” said Sgt. Troy Kostohroiz. “Within five minutes of falling in the water, you may get that gasp effect, you may lose tingling or sensation in your fingers, the ability to grasp onto a boat or get back into a boat.” Kostohroiz says alcohol consumption could increase the risk of hypothermia. So far in 2022, two Minnesotans have...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ft. Snelling Hosts First Big Memorial Day Ceremony Since Pandemic Began

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The rain didn’t stop people from heading out to Fort Snelling National Cemetery Monday morning for Minnesota’s special Memorial Day ceremony. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz spoke on the importance of the day. “The people who lie here literally stood in the face of tyranny and potentially the loss of our entire freedoms and they stood it down,” he said. “Sometimes against odds that could not have been calculated – and they did it for people they will never know, never see.” RELATED: Volunteers Place More Than 200,000 American Flags At Ft. Snelling Cemetery Sen. Amy Klobchar was also there. She spoke...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After Western Minnesota Crash

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A 73-year-old man is dead and two other people are hospitalized after a crash in western Minnesota Saturday evening. The crash involved two vehicles and occurred on Highway 12 at Big Stone County Road 21 in Odessa Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Darryl Klapel, one of the drivers, died at the scene, the state patrol said. His passenger, a 71-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital, as was the 57-year-old man driving the other vehicle. The state patrol said the extent of their injuries “has not yet been determined.” Few other details about the crash were immediately available.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Rising Gas Prices Leaves Some Staying Home For Holiday Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Memorial Day weekend is often considered the first warm, weather travel weekend of the year, with many people heading out of town to various destinations. But with rising gas prices, can we expect to see more people staying close to home? “I haven’t seen these types of prices in all my life,” said truck driver Sam Bullert. Whether you’re heading to the cabin, or just across town, you can’t avoid the pumped-up prices. In Minnesota, it’s now $4.23 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas. Diesel is a dollar higher than that, and truck drivers like Brandon Petersen have...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Is Well Represented On Under-18 USA Women’s Hockey Team

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Under-18 Women’s Hockey World Championship makes its long-awaited return on June 6. Pre-camp began this week for Team USA at the Super Rink in Blaine. “I think this is everyone’s kind of dream and goal, so it’s an honor to be here with such talented players,” said Ava Lindsay, a junior at Minnetonka High School. No championship was contested in 2021 due to COVID-19 and this year’s tournament was postponed from January. Now, things are back on track. “Coming from high school it was a really different change in pace, so I was really excited to come here and...
BLAINE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weekend Warmup Ahead#Wcco
CBS Minnesota

8 Great Danes Rescued From Minivan In Western Minnesota: ‘The Worst We’ve Seen In A Long Time’

Originally published May 26 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A dog rescue group says it’s helping eight Great Danes recover after the dogs, most of which were starving, were seized from a minivan in western Minnesota. The Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin says its volunteers rescued the dogs Monday night. While two of the breeding females were adequately fed, the rest of the dogs were starving and struggling to survive. One of the dogs, a 2-year-old male, weighed just 63 pounds. A healthy Great Dane at that age would generally weigh double that, if not more. (credit: Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tips To Boost Your Vehicle’s Gas Efficiency

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You’ve probably already done a double-take at the pump, because the price of fuel has been inching higher and higher. This holiday weekend, gas in Minnesota is, on average, $4.24 a gallon. Over in Wisconsin it’ll cost you even more — $4.42 a gallon. As we head into road-trip season, here are some tips on maximizing your gas and minimizing the cost. “The last time I bought gas, it was $4.59,” Bob Bauer said. “That is a lot, but everything’s a lot now.” Bauer paid for that gas in New York. He is on vacation in Minnesota for Twin Cities...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Bizarre’: Southern Minnesota Ghost Town Still Attracting Summer Visitors

Originally published May 25 FORESTVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — It was once a thriving community in our state. Now, Forestville’s population is zero. But its buildings remain. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us on a tour of a treasured ghost town in Fillmore County, near the Iowa border. — All across southern Minnesota, you’ll find hustling and bustling towns and then you’ll find one that’s the exact opposite. A quiet, little hamlet with no businesses, no traffic and no residents. Because Forestville doesn’t need a mayor, Matt Eidem is the town’s site manager. “It was a pretty prominent town because of its position on the stagecoach...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

DNR Asks People To Report Black Bear Sightings In Metro Area

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for your help in monitoring black bears across the Twin Cities metro area. If you see a black bear anywhere in Minneapolis, St. Paul, or much of the southwestern corner of the state, you are asked to report it. (credit: CBS) Just go to the DNR website to document it by clicking here. The DNR also asked those traveling to remote spots of the state stay aware of bears, always keeping tabs on their surroundings. “Coexistence with bears is completely possible with a few easy steps that anyone can follow,” DNR bear project leader Andrew Tri said. “The key things to remember are to not surprise them and to keep food secure.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KPEL 96.5

Tiki Tubing Announces Closure For Summer of 2022

Tiki Tubing is done for the summer of 2022. According to a post on their website, Tiki Tubing will not be in operation this summer. In recent reports, the owners of Tiki Tubing were arrested on various sex crime charges, thus the business has been forced to suspend operations. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Mia Hutchinson, Sister of Detroit Lions' Rookie, Crowned Miss Michigan USA

Mia Hutchinson, the sister of Aidan Hutchinson, the Detroit Lions' first-round draft pick this year, was crowned Miss Michigan USA on Saturday at the McMorran Entertainment Center in Port Huron. The 23-year-old will represent Michigan at the Miss USA pageant later this year. She graduated from the University of Michigan...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Minnesota

Fort Snelling Renovations Honor The Land’s 10,000-Year History

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The iconic items remain and new elements have appeared. Fort Snelling unveiled it’s $34.5 million renovations on it’s opening day Saturday. “Creates a lot of opportunities for people to engage with all of the stories here at Fort Snelling,” said Ben Leonard, the Minnesota Historical Society senior director of historic sights and facilities operations. Many of the changes celebrate the 10,000-year history of this historic land well before Fort Snelling was even here. “This is Dakota homeland,” Leonard said. “And so to integrate those stories and to start with that is really important to put Fort Snelling and this...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Census Data Shows Population Drops In Minneapolis, St. Paul For 2020-2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – New figures from the U.S. Census show people leaving Minnesota’s largest cities in the first year of the pandemic. The census estimates show both Minneapolis and St. Paul losing more than 3,500 residents from July 2020 to July 2021 – which is roughly a 1% dip for both cities. Population change from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021 according to the U.S. Census (credit: CBS) But data from the Metropolitan Council released earlier this month showed quite the opposite. It shows Minneapolis gaining more than 4,000 residents and St. Paul gaining about 500. Web Extra: Click here to see more information about...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Foot At St. Paul Barbecue, Police Report

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in St. Paul Friday night. At about 10 p.m., officers responded to Abbott Northwestern Hospital after a man showed up there with a gunshot wound to the foot. He told police that he had been at a barbecue with friends on the 400 block of Central Avenue West, when a volley of gunshots was heard. He said he felt pain in his foot and returned fire. He did have a permit to carry, police said. He was treated for his injury, which was not considered life-threatening. Police are still investigating.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WDSU

4 Louisiana baseball teams heading to NCAA regionals across country

BATON ROUGE, La. — Four Louisiana college baseball teams are heading to the NCAA postseason regionals. The nationally-ranked LSU Tigers are a No. 2 seed at the Hattiesburg regional hosted by the University of Southern Mississippi. The Tigers' first game will be against Kennesaw State out of Georgia. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
60K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy