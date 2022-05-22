Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Game 3 5/22/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Miami Heat finished the regular season with a 53-29 record, outdueling the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers for the first seed in the Eastern Conference as nearly every fan and expert alike yawned, assuming they had no chance of actually making the Finals. Then the Heat dispatched the Hawks with ease in the First Round as fans and experts alike yawned again. Because who cares? It was only the no-defense Hawks. Then the Heat harassed the 76ers into submission in the Second Round, as fans and experts alike didn’t exactly yawn but still didn’t give them much credit, instead of blaming Joel Embiid’s broken face and James Harden’s choke job for Philly’s demise. Now, the Heat are leading the Celtics 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals, and if you scan the hottest NBA message boards, most folks admit the Heat could find their way to the Finals, but nobody thinks they’ll beat the Warriors and hang a banner in South Beach.

