ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Game 3 5/22/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 21:00 ET in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors managed to bounce back in game 2 after being down by double digits in halftime...

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Luka Doncic Gets Mad At Stephen Curry And The Warriors For Taunting After Made No-Look Three

The Dallas Mavericks had yet another tough night against the Golden State Warriors. The Mavericks were finally playing in the American Airlines Center at home where they have been 5-1 in the playoffs but came out with a cold start. However, the Mavericks found a way to be competitive before Stephen Curry started shooting the Warriors into a double-digit lead.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Steve Kerr harshly criticizes Stephen Curry in win vs. Mavs

The Golden State Warriors are on the verge of booking a return trip to the NBA Finals, which is a testament to the dominance of this team with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green at the core. But Steve Kerr’s role in the team’s success can’t be overlooked, and in one moment during the final stretch of the Warriors’ 109-100 win in Game 3 over the Dallas Mavericks, he showed who’s really in charge by blasting his team’s best player for a defensive lapse that led to a Luka Doncic triple.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
NBC Sports

Why Draymond decided to help Luka up after Game 3 fall

Draymond Green wants you to know he’s a good guy. That much was clear as the Warriors power forward displayed some good old-fashioned sportsmanship during his team’s 109-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday. Even though Green is well...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Made Embarrassing Mistake Last Night

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went viral on Monday night due to his postgame comments about the Heat. Smith put the Heat's starting lineup on blast for scoring just 18 combined points in Game 4 against the Celtics. While doing so though, he made a noticeable mistake. "In the end, five...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Jalen Brunson
FanSided

Watch: Mavs vendor trips Steph Curry and Warriors fans are furious

At the end of the first half, Steph Curry tripped on the leg of a Dallas Mavericks vendor, and Golden State Warriors fans were not happy. The Western Conference Finals has now arrived in Dallas, with the Golden State Warriors walking into the American Airlines Center with a 2-0 series lead. But in the first half of Game 3 on Sunday, May 22 was tightly contested. But, Warriors fans received a scare in the closing seconds.
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Compares Andrew Wiggins' Huge Dunk On Luka Doncic To What Blake Griffin Did To Him: "That's A Bucket And An NFT."

Andrew Wiggins had the game of his life in Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. He was instrumental in the 4th quarter in stopping the Mavs from making a run. And aside from making timely buckets, it was how he made them that was so impressive, running in for some aggressive moves to the cup and some authoritative dunks.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBC Sports

Luka praises 'very underrated' Looney after Warriors' Game 3 win

Kevon Looney is your favorite player's favorite player. After the Warriors' 109-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals at America Airlines Center, Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić had plenty of praise for the Warriors center, who he believes is "very underrated." "I...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#The Dallas Mavericks#The Golden State Warriors
ESPN

Curry, Warriors go for sweep of Doncic, Mavs in West finals

DALLAS -- — Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have won nine consecutive games in the Western Conference finals. They can make it an even 10, eliminate Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks and return to the NBA Finals after three years away with a victory in Game 4 in Dallas on Tuesday night.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat’s Current Players' Status For The 2022-23 Season: Jimmy Butler And Bam Adebayo Will Lead The Team Next Season, Victor Oladipo Is A Free Agent

The Miami Heat finished the regular season with a 53-29 record, outdueling the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers for the first seed in the Eastern Conference as nearly every fan and expert alike yawned, assuming they had no chance of actually making the Finals. Then the Heat dispatched the Hawks with ease in the First Round as fans and experts alike yawned again. Because who cares? It was only the no-defense Hawks. Then the Heat harassed the 76ers into submission in the Second Round, as fans and experts alike didn’t exactly yawn but still didn’t give them much credit, instead of blaming Joel Embiid’s broken face and James Harden’s choke job for Philly’s demise. Now, the Heat are leading the Celtics 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals, and if you scan the hottest NBA message boards, most folks admit the Heat could find their way to the Finals, but nobody thinks they’ll beat the Warriors and hang a banner in South Beach.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Disengaged Dubs fall to Mavericks in shadow of Texas tragedy

The freshest team in these NBA playoffs came out for the opening tip Tuesday in Dallas with a chance to win the Western Conference finals and by the second quarter looked tired. Or disinterested. Maybe distracted. Surely, the Warriors were disengaged. Given the tragic events of the day in south-central...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

The Official 2022 All-NBA Teams Announced: LeBron James Makes Third Team, Devin Booker Shocks Everyone With First Team Honors

There are many achievements a player can win over the course of the regular season. Many compete for awards like the MVP; some have to try and fight to win awards like Rookie of the Year or Most Improved Player. However, the All-NBA teams recognize the 15 best players in the NBA, and the league has announced their All-NBA Teams for the 2021-22 season.
NBA
NBC Sports

Gary Payton II: I believe Dillon Brooks

Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks – who injured Gary Payton with a dirty hit – said he didn’t mean to hurt the Warriors guard. Also, for the record: There’s no bad blood between me and Dillon. After we closed out Game 6, I got word that he wanted to talk outside the locker room, and when I got there he apologized. I give Dillon a lot of credit for that — no text, no social media, nothing indirect. He came in person, and we talked like grown men. He told me he didn’t mean to hurt me. I believe him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy