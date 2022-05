GODFREY - Buster is a good ole barn cat, but wants to be with a family or individual who will take care of him. The semi-feral male cat is 2 to 3 years old. He was found wandering around a house and was brought to 5A's. This handsome cat doesn't like being touched right now, but could warm up with a little tender loving care, known as TLC. If you're rural, Buster could be the perfect pet to keep rodents down and have warm, cozy hay to sleep on and food to eat inside a nice outbuilding.

GODFREY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO