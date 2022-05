SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Lottery officials said someone hit all the winning numbers on a Powerball ticket in Sacramento on November 27, 2021. As of Tuesday, May 24, 2022 the ticket had not been claimed. Officials said if no one claimed the winning ticket by Thursday, May 26, 2022, the ticket would expire, and the $1.6 million prize money will go to public schools in California instead.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO