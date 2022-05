Police departments throughout the Tri-Cities are combining efforts this holiday week to reduce crashes and enhance roadway safety through enhanced enforcement. The Batavia, Geneva, and St. Charles Police departments are joining forces to conduct additional selected location patrols during the week of Memorial Day. Beginning on Monday, May 23, through Monday, May 30, police are focusing their enforcement efforts on heavily traveled roadways (Randall Road, Route 31, Route 25, and Kirk Road). With the weather seemingly improving and more people getting out to enjoy it, police in the Tri-Cities are looking to ensure the safety of all motorists.

BATAVIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO