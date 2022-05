The Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat has been a grueling series that's taken a toll on both sides. Each team has endured multiple injuries in what's been a physical battle through three games. The Heat hold a slight 2-1 lead after taking Game 3 in Boston to reclaim home-court advantage. The Celtics will look to bounce back and even things up Monday night in Game 4 from the TD Garden. Boston is in full control after three quarters, leading 76-52 heading into the final period.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO