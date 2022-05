Eyes were raised earlier on Wednesday when it was learned that Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was absent for the start of organized team activities this week. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh later remarked that Jackson, who is on track to spend the 2022 season on the fifth-year option attached to his rookie contract, would have to "speak for himself" regarding his decision ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 27 MINUTES AGO