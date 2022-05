It'd be pretty epic to own a chair or cabin from a ski lift in Colorado, and this week, Steamboat Ski Area is giving the public that opportunity. The popular ski resort is undergoing a significant makeover and has started replacing some of the older lifts. One example is the Christie III, which was installed in 1979. The chairs on this lift are different than most, with foam armrests and padded backs. As time went on, parts were more difficult to find for this lift when it required repairs. Because of that, Christie III was minimally used in recent years and was finally removed altogether.

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO