Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are two of the most loved players in NBA history, and considering that Kobe based a lot of his game around his idol, Michael, ended up having games that were quite similar as well. Elite shot-making ability and tenacious defense were the calling card for both players, and it's no surprise that they have 11 championships between them, especially considering they both played for Phil Jackson during the most successful part of their careers.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO