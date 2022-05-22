ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, MN

Hutchinson Teenager Killed in Wrong-Way Head-On Crash

By Sarah Mueller
 3 days ago
JORDAN -- A teenager from Hutchinson was killed in a head-on crash in Scott County early Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Highway 169 near Delaware Avenue...

Willmar man killed in Renville County crash

A man from Willmar was killed in a crash in Renville County Monday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the single-vehicle rollover near the intersection of Co Rd 11 and 160th St, about three miles north of Sacred Heart, shortly before 1 p.m. Ryan M. Hebrink, 40, the driver and...
Three juveniles hurt following pickup crash, fire

PILLAGER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three juveniles are hurt following a crash and major fire near Pillager. The Pillager Area Fire & Rescue says on Tuesday, May 24 they responded to the crash and fire along Beauty Lake Rd. Initial reports indicated the fire was spreading from the pickup...
Willmar man identified in fatal crash near Sacred Heart

On Monday, May 23, 2022 at approximately 12:46 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle rollover about three miles north of Sacred Heart, MN in Wang Township. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and determined that the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle,...
Minnesota teen driver cited for marijuana

SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Shakopee, MN, resident was cited about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, near Sibley on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Ashton Gregory Schriever stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Honda Civic clocked at...
Southern Minnesota News

Fire that destroyed Waterville bar started in dumpsters

A fire that destroyed a Waterville bar started in dumpsters behind the building, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office. The Funky Munky Bar on Main St was destroyed by the blaze in the early morning hours of March 26. The fire also caused damages to the NAPA building next door, Wiste’s Meats and the apartments above the meat market, as well as several vehicles that were parked in the alley behind the bar.
Eden Valley Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

An Eden Valley man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Stearns County last week. He’s identified as 59-year-old Michael John Holthaus. On Friday, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received the report of a motorcycle crash on County Road 162, approximately a mile west of County Road 43 in Eden Lake Township.
Fatal crash in Renville County

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - A man is dead after a fatal crash in Renville County. Yesterday, around 12:45 p.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle rollover near the intersection of Renville Co Rd 11 and 160th Street, which is about three miles north of Sacred Heart, MN in Wang Township.
Stolen Tools in Stearns County

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting that sometime last week in the overnight hours on the 3700 block of County Road 10 in Krain Township about $3,500 in tools were taken from a job site. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says they hear this a lot and she suggests...
State Patrol: Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fatal Crash On Highway 169

ST. LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a driver going the wrong way caused a fatal crash on Highway 169 when he struck another vehicle head-on. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 34-year-old man from Chaska was driving north in the southbound lanes of highway near St. Lawrence Township around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. He crashed into another vehicle heading south. Two 20-year-old women in the other vehicle were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. Nineteen-year-old Arianna Vos was killed in the crash, state patrol said. The man driving the wrong way was not injured, but was hospitalized, according to the state patrol.
Squad car footage shows officers ended pursuit before driver's fatal crash in Anoka

Newly released squad car footage shows that Coon Rapids police stopped pursuing a fleeing driver before he was killed in a crash Wednesday. According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, an officer with the Coon Rapids Police Department attempted to pull over a driver in a 2000 Buick LeSabre for a traffic stop on Hanson Boulevard Northwest near Gate Drive Northwest at about 11:37 p.m.
Missing North Dakota juvenile may be in Redwood Falls area

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a North Dakota teenager who is believed to have run away from home. The Redwood Falls Police Department says it has received reports that 17-year-old Jazmine Rudland may be in the area. Rudland is...
