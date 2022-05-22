Hutchinson Teenager Killed in Wrong-Way Head-On Crash

ST. LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a driver going the wrong way caused a fatal crash on Highway 169 when he struck another vehicle head-on. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 34-year-old man from Chaska was driving north in the southbound lanes of highway near St. Lawrence Township around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. He crashed into another vehicle heading south. Two 20-year-old women in the other vehicle were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. Nineteen-year-old Arianna Vos was killed in the crash, state patrol said. The man driving the wrong way was not injured, but was hospitalized, according to the state patrol.

