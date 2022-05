Originally published on May 23 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The mother of 6-year-old Eli Hart has been charged in the boy’s death after he was found dead in a car trunk while police were executing a traffic stop near Orono Friday morning. On Monday, 28-year-old Julissa Thaler was charged with second-degree murder in Hennepin County. She was arrested by Orono police early Saturday morning. (credit: Hennepin County) Orono police say they stopped a car traveling near Shoreline Drive and Bartlett Boulevard Friday morning after a caller reported the car had a shattered rear window and blown-out tire. According to the criminal complaint, officers saw what appeared...

