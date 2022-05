Oleks Zinchenko really stepped up these last two month and played exceptionally well yesterday in wht was the triumh on apr with 93:20. He was quite emotional after the match as well and how could you not be? From the turmoil in his native Ukraines to the pain he must feel amid it all, Zinchenko earned this win as much as anybody else,

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO