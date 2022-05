Listen, we've all had one of these two different, but very similar encounters. Scenario number one. You're driving down any random Fort Collins street when the cars in front of you abruptly stop for what you think is no reason. Turns out there's a flock of geese taking their sweet time to cross the road. People honk. Some people go around. You stop and smell the roses... er... geese, and appreciate the quiet solitude of the moment.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO