New Book About Gruesome Killer in Montana is Nightmare Fuel

The following is a press release from the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department:. BUTTE, Mont. - Butte Police have received reports of a scam that is occurring in the Butte area. A caller purporting to be a Butte police officer tells the person on the phone that they did not show up for jury duty and they have a warrant out for their arrest. The victims are told to pay a fine with Venmo or Apple Pay. This is a scam. Butte Police are not making any such calls. Do not provide information to the caller and hang up. Scam activity can be reported to the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department at 406-497-1120.

BUTTE, MT ・ 9 HOURS AGO