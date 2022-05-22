ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Book About Gruesome Killer in Montana is Nightmare Fuel

By Jesse James
 3 days ago
On a summer night in July 1973, a 7-year old girl named Susie Jaeger disappeared while camping with her family at Headwaters State Park. Her siblings were inside the tent when she was taken, but none of them saw or heard anything. Susie Jaeger's murder was one of several...

