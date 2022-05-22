ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Baby Mountain Goat Makes Adorable Debut At Colorado Zoo

By A.J.
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oh my goodness, baby animals, it doesn't get much cuter than that. Any kind of baby animal is just all sorts of awesome and immediately puts me in a happy place - and also immediately makes me want to have one of my own. While the...

95rockfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Denver

Miller moth season arrives in Colorado

If you're chasing miller moths under your light fixtures, you're not alone. What's happening: Millions of moths are making their annual migration from Colorado's Eastern Plains to the mountains in search of flowers.A mix of weather conditions, including a dry spring limiting flower supply that propelled the moths westward, is boosting their numbers along the Front Range.What they're saying: A "strong migration" is likely this year, Frank Krell, senior curator of entomology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, tells Axios Denver.Yes, but: To the relief of many in the Denver metro, the swarm is unlikely to be as extreme as it was in 2020, he notes. Be smart: The best way to keep the critters out of your house and continuing on their westerly way is to flip off your porch light.Otherwise, "they can't get away from it," Krell tells us. Fun facts: Miller moth larvae are known as army cutworms and grow primarily in wheat and other crop fields.The insects are also a significant food source for a range of animals, including birds, bats and even bears.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Fourth Raising Cane’s opens in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — “Caniacs” can get their fix of delicious chicken at a new location in Colorado Springs – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opened a new location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday. The new location is at 3710 North Citadel Drive, near Galley and Academy, and marks the fourth Raising Cane’s location in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Denver Animal Shelter reduces adoption fee to $5

DENVER — The Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) announced it is temporarily reducing its pet adoption fee to $5 as shelters across the metro area face a capacity crisis. So far this year, DAS said it has seen a 35% increase in surrendered pets compared to the same timeframe in 2019.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this Memorial Day weekend

COLORADO, USA — Coloradans will honor those who have died in the service of our country with parades, ceremonies and remembrances across the state this Memorial Day weekend. The Junior College Baseball World Series is back in Grand Junction, and Colorado's water parks open for the season. The holiday...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Colorado Springs, CO
Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
95 Rock KKNN

This Hidden Colorado Ice Cream Shop Looks Bomb

If you love Ice Cream then you absolutely must try this hidden Colorado gem ice cream spot right away. Popular Colorado Ice Cream Shop Ready To Keep Things Cool This Summer. The toughest part of this lifestyle change I'm going through is learning how to live with much less of the delicious sweets I've grown to love over the years. We all have a sweet tooth, right? When summer rolls around it's always nice to be able to grab the kids or your boo and head to the ice cream shop to grab some dessert, and this hidden Colorado ice cream shop is something I think we've all been missing!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Baby Animals#Mountain#Cheyenne Mountain Zoo#Springs
95 Rock KKNN

10 Unique and Wonderfully Colorado Tiny Houses on AirBnB

When you take a vacation, you want to get away; sometimes that means not too far away but definitely someplace different. That's where these tiny Colorado houses come in. A tiny house out on a horse ranch, another in the heart of Golden. One near Downtown Loveland, another that doesn't even have indoor plumbing. These are 10 tiny houses that you'll walk away with great memories.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Camp Overnight in an Off-Grid Covered Wagon in Golden, Colorado

Airbnb is full of unique accommodations, that are perfect for travelers seeking to stay somewhere beyond the typical hotel room. From treehouses and former churches to luxurious penthouses or vintage airstreams, the rentals in Colorado alone range in style and architecture. Plan a Glamping Adventure at these Colorado Gypsy Caravans.
GOLDEN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Colorado Pub Has Some Of The Best Food In The State

If you're a lover of great food in Colorado, this local Colorado pub has some of the most delicious food we've ever seen that you have to try. If you're like me, you're always on the hunt for new places to eat at and find fun more minor local spots to add to your list when everything else sounds old and tired, right? We've all had this conversation, "What do you want to eat? 'I don't care, what sounds good?' Nothing sounds good ... I'm so sick of everything around here." Next time this conversation happens, I have the answer, and we think you're really going to dig this Colorado pub.
COLORADO STATE
fox29.com

Dog survives deadly Colorado plane crash: 'She's a fighter'

BROOMFIELD, Colo. - A pit bull mix found wandering around the wreckage of a deadly Broomfield, Colorado plane crash has been dubbed a miracle dog for her incredible story of survival. A good Samaritan saw 7-year-old Chata at the crash site on Sunday and brought her to a local shelter....
BROOMFIELD, CO
AdWeek

Longtime Denver Anchor Jim Benemann to Retire

KCNC anchor Jim Benemann will retire at the end of the year after spending 36 years of his 44-year TV news career in local broadcasting. Benemann has anchored at the Denver CBS-owned station since 2002 and is one of Denver’s longest-running evening TV news anchors. He’s anchored alongside Karen Leigh since 2008.
DENVER, CO
101.9 KING FM

Top Golf Could Be Coming To Timnath

Hitting golf balls, eating, drinking, celebrating with friends. It sounds like an incredible time and we could be getting an opportunity to do those things and more if this vision comes to life in Timnath where a Top Golf location is being considered. According to Bizwest, who gathered documents through...
TIMNATH, CO
Margaret Jackson

Colorado Therapeutic Riding Center hosting gala June 4

(Violeta Pencheva on Unsplash) (Longmont, Colo.) Colorado Therapeutic Riding Centers will host its annual gala on June 4. The Tales of Magic Gala begins at 5 p.m. on the center’s grounds at 11968 Mineral Road in Longmont. It will feature the best of local food trucks, including Bootstrap Brewing, Waffle Cakes, Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant & Food Trucks and MU Denver.
LONGMONT, CO
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy