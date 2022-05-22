Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 22

Effective: 2022-05-25 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-25 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bay; Walton; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Southeastern Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida Southwestern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 933 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles southeast of Santa Rosa Beach, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Bay, southeastern Walton and southwestern Washington Counties, including the following locations... Bruce, Inlet Beach, Seminole Hills, Port Washington, Bunker, Grayton Beach, Seagrove Beach, Seaside and Freeport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO