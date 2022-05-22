Recognize this suspect? Cash in with Crime Stoppers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville School teachers worked together to hold down one man who forced his way into a school. Some Nashville school staff members say they had a close call when a man forced his way into Inglewood Elementary School. Some school workers are recovering from their injuries from fending him off. However, one teacher said she didn’t think twice about tackling the intruder.

