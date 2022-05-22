Recognize this suspect? Cash in with Crime Stoppers

A felon's attempt to pay rent with an AR-15 style rifle landed him back behind bars. Daniel and Mollie Baker were arrested in Perry County, as the couple was out on bond from a 2016 Cheatham County homicide.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police confirmed the recapture of two juvenile prisoners Tuesday after they overpowered an officer and then fled the scene. MNPD officials told News4 Hermitage Precinct officers responded to 266 Stewarts Ferry Pike, where two juveniles reportedly overpowered a person driving them to True Core Behavioral Solutions.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Undercover agents with the Metro Police Department took down three drug dealers on Monday night. According to police, an undercover narcotics investigation led to the arrests of 26-year-old Keihmondre Terrell, 26-year-old Jonathan Davis, and 46-year-old Otis Murphy for selling cocaine. The operation focused on street drug sales in downtown Nashville.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting involving a homeowner and a car burglar in North Nashville on Tuesday. According to police, a man was inside his home on Brick Church Pike early Tuesday morning when he saw a man breaking to vehicles outside. The man went outside and confronted the burglar.
Detectives in Franklin want to identify this man. He used a credit card taken during a smash & grab auto burglary in Cool Springs to buy gift cards at a Nashville Kroger. Recognize him? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said they are continuing the investigation into a fatal Sunday morning shooting. Detectives said they are investigating the fatal shooting of Reggae Kelly, 26, of Nashville. They added that the possibility that Kelly died from an accidentally self-inflicted wound to his leg has yet to be ruled out.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 17-year-old accused of shooting two people after the Riverdale High School graduation last week will remain in juvenile detention, Murfreesboro Police said Monday. The teen, who has not been identified, had a probable cause/detention hearing on Friday in Rutherford County Juvenile Court. He is accused...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville School teachers worked together to hold down one man who forced his way into a school. Some Nashville school staff members say they had a close call when a man forced his way into Inglewood Elementary School. Some school workers are recovering from their injuries from fending him off. However, one teacher said she didn’t think twice about tackling the intruder.
Sheriff’s department officers served a search warrant on a Hartsville Pike residence which resulted in two arrests. The investigation led to the discovery of packaged methamphetamine and other items. The investigation began when four officers entered the home by pushing back an open door. Immediately, officers encountered a male...
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is being treated after a shooting in North Nashville Tuesday morning. MNPD is on scene on Brick Church Pike where metro communications can confirm a shooting occurred around 1 a.m. This is a breaking news story. We are working to learn more.
NASHVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Three Nashville men and a Nashville woman are facing federal charges following a multi-agency pursuit that began in Nashville and ended with a carjacking and crash in Clarksville, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin. Javon Kelly, 20, Juan Rodriguez, 19, I’yendale Byrd, 18, and...
Comments / 3