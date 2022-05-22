ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Jack Cakebread, pioneering Napa Valley winemaker, dies age 92

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Cakebread was an auto mechanic before he and his wife bought a farm...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
sonomamag.com

New Restaurant Replacing Beloved K&L Bistro in Sebastopol

Goldfinch restaurant will be the successor to the recently closed K&L Bistro, according to the owners of The Livery on Main, a forthcoming food hall, coworking and event space in downtown Sebastopol that is operated by the “public benefit corporation” Farm to Coast Collective, a subsidiary of local company The Beale Group.
sonomamag.com

20 Favorite Seafood Spots in Sonoma County

One of the many benefits of living in bountiful Sonoma County is the proximity to the Pacific Ocean and several rivers and bays. In addition to beautiful beaches, we also have access to an abundance of seafood here. From seasonal Dungeness crab to bay oysters to a variety of fish available throughout the year, local chefs have plenty of fresh material to work with when creating their seafood dishes.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Workers Now Removing Lettering From Tahoe Casino Formerly Known As MontBleu

STATELINE, Nev. (CBS13) – The Lake Tahoe casino formerly known as MontBleu is finally getting its sign changed. Last year, Bally’s Corporation bought the casino from Caesars Entertainment. A name change was approved last year as well by the Douglas County Liquor Board. #ballys taking care of business! “M”…..”O”h nooo good by MontBleu. Large cranes removing the Signs artist formally known as MontBlue getting its new name! Ballys Lake Tahoe bold and red coming soon. pic.twitter.com/QcECHU1f8x — Tahoe Douglas Fire (@tahoefire) May 24, 2022 MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa has since been going by Bally’s Lake Tahoe, but the signage had stayed the same. On Tuesday, however, workers were out with the crane meticulously removing the lettering at the top of the casino. It won’t be the first rebrand for the casino. It was originally named Park Tahoe when it opened in the 1970s, then was Caesars Tahoe in the 80s.  Before it was renamed MontBleu, it was given the screen name “Nomad” for the 2006 film “Smokin’ Aces” – which was largely set and filmed inside the casino.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Napa, CA
Lifestyle
City
Napa, CA
Napa, CA
Food & Drinks
ksro.com

Poisonous Moth Found in Napa Vineyard

An invasive, poisonous moth has made its way to at least one of Napa’s vineyards. The black skeletonizer moth can sting people with its poisonous black spine as larva. Large numbers of them together are known to terrorize grape vines, cause grape rot, and eat everything until there’s nothing left but skeletonized remnants of leaves. An insect trapper recently discovered the moth while looking for a different invasive insect in Napa. The black skeletonizer moth is originally from Arizona and New Mexico, and is usually found in Florida and elsewhere on the east coast. Agriculture news outlet Farm Progress reports the bug is capable of destroying an entire vineyard.
NAPA, CA
ksro.com

Mary’s Pizza Shack Goes Through Restructuring; Closes Two Restaurants

Two Mary’s Pizza Shacks have closed in Sonoma County as the company restructures ownership. The locations in downtown Santa Rosa and Sebastopol closed for good over the weekend. About 60 employees were let go, while managers were offered positions at other locations and hourly workers offered transfers or severance pay. The Press Democrat reports that Mary’s will move from a single central company to individual ownership of the restaurants by the extended family of founder Mary Fazio. A modernized logo, new decor and packaging will roll out over the next few weeks but the menu will remain unchanged except for seasonal items. With the closure, there are now 12 Mary’s locations throughout the North Bay with seven in Sonoma County.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
InsideHook

Why Sleep in a Hotel When You Can Sleep in a Historic Bay Area Lighthouse?

Lighthouses line the northern California beachfront, necessary beacons for the sailors who once used the Pacific as a watery commercial route. As you’d expect, there are fewer mariners delivering hugely valuable loads of North Coast lumber to points near and far these days — and so, fewer operating lighthouses. Of those that remain, many have been reworked as tourist attractions, with overnight stays supporting the costly work of maintaining the lighthouses themselves. Win-win, it seems to us.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Most Beautiful Waterfalls in Northern California

When you think of Northern California, do you picture waterfalls? If not, you should! With its rocky peaks and sandy shores, the coast of Northern California feels like nothing else on earth. There are many waterfalls in Northern California, stretching from Yosemite to the Oregon border. Whether you’re looking for...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Geist
goldcountrymedia.com

Fourk Kitchen opens Folsom location

A unique dining experience has come to Folsom. Fourk Kitchen has announced the opening of its newest location in the city. Reservations for the unique eatery at 1177 Riley St. in Folsom are currently being accepted at www.fourkkitchen.com. Fourk was created by executive chef, restaurateur and 24-year military veteran Paul...
FOLSOM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winemaker#Food Drink
CBS San Francisco

BottleRock Napa Valley Brings Music, Gourmet Food to Wine Country

NAPA -- The ninth edition of BottleRock Napa Valley kicks off Friday with a full weekend of music, gourmet food and good times featuring headliners Metallica, Twenty One Pilots, P!nk and Luke Combs.Last fall, the festival was finally held after being pushed back from its traditional Memorial Day weekend dates following an over a year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite facing some challenges including two headliners (Stevie Nicks and Chris Stapleton) who cancelled due to health concerns and non-COVID illness, the 2021 staging of BottleRock Napa Valley was a rousing success that happily did not end up being...
NAPA, CA
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Writers on the Range: A water-stressed valley needs to curb development

In my drought- and fire-plagued home valley, 40 miles north of San Francisco, a debate has been simmering for decades over a massive development planned on state-owned property. The conflict is focused on nearly 1,000 acres of rural and wildland in Sonoma Valley. The prime wine-country property has been eyed...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
pioneerpublishers.com

At 18, she found a pot of hot dogs at the end of the rainbow

CONCORD, CA (May 22, 2022) — On April 15, Lisa V’s celebrated 40 years since it opened its doors. Since then, locals say not much has changed about the place that serves hot dogs, tacos and burritos in the Vineyard Shopping Center. “It’s the same as I remember...
RESTAURANTS
Eater

This Is What Bay Area Health Officials Say About the Latest COVID Surge, and the Impact on Dining

Dr. Carina Marquez of UCSF is warning of a COVID surge in San Francisco, and in a May 16 meeting with the Latino Task Force, she strongly encouraged residents to start wearing a mask again, if they had ever stopped. In comparison to April’s reported figures of 133 new cases daily, May has seen an average of about 449 new daily cases in the last week. In the Bay Area, Marin, San Mateo, and Santa Cruz counties are the most heavily impacted in the whole state of California. While lower than January’s Omicron spike of 2,300 new cases per day, city officials are encouraging folks to hit those COVID basics all the harder: social distance indoors, wear a mask at busy places, and test regularly, according to a mid-May press release from the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thousands attend Petaluma tribute to 'American Graffiti'

PETALUMA (KPIX) -- Saturday morning, thousands gathered in Petaluma to salute "American Graffiti." Many of them brought their classic cars to pay tribute to a movie classic. Reportedly filmed in 28 days with a budget below $850,000, it's now on the American Film Institute list of the top 100 movies of all time.In 1972, the young film director George Lucas set out to make a movie about his life as a teenager in the Central Valley town of Modesto. With a backdrop of the 60s car-cruising culture and a soundtrack of classic rock 'n' roll, the film...
PETALUMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy