Mary Acker, 83, died on May 17, 2022 at her home. She was born on November 27,1938 to James and Dorothy McClain in Logan, Ohio. She was a member of the Sparr Baptist Church in Sparr, Florida. She has served for over 50 years by playing the piano and organ at the different churches that she went to. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister to her family. She has been very active in her children and grandchildren’s lives. She retired from Marablue Farm where she served as farm and business manager. After she retired she became very busy with quilting and enjoyed living life.

SPARR, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO