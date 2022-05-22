ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, MN

19-Year-Old Killed In Scott County Crash Early Sunday Morning

By Paul Shea
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Minnesota State Patrol states that it responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of Highway 169 and Delaware Ave in Scott County this morning. The victim, an unidentified 19-year-old woman from Hutchinson, was a passenger in one of the two vehicles in the collision. According to the...

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Stacyville man dies in rollover crash

(ABC 6 News) - A Stacyville man who died in a May 21 rollover has been identified by the Mitchell County sheriff's office. Jason Huisman, 37, was traveling south on Quail Avenue around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, when his 2011 Ford Escape entered the east ditch and rolled over.
STACYVILLE, IA
Power 96

Man Struck by Vehicle at SE Minnesota Highway Rest Stop

Dresbach, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man was injured Monday afternoon when he was struck by a pickup in the parking lot of a highway rest stop in southeastern Minnesota. The 71-year-old man was walking in the parking lot at the Dresbach Welcome Center in Winona County when he was hit by the pickup around 4:30 PM. The State Patrol identified the man as 71-year-old Philip Conrad of La Crosse.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Scott County, MN
Accidents
State
Delaware State
City
Gaylord, MN
City
Chaska, MN
Rochester, MN
Accidents
Scott County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Hutchinson, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Scott County, MN
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota teen driver cited for marijuana

SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Shakopee, MN, resident was cited about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, near Sibley on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Ashton Gregory Schriever stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Honda Civic clocked at...
SIBLEY, IA
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Investigates Shots-Fired Incident

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case of shots fired. Police received a 911 call to a report of shots heard in the area of 67th and Idaho avenues north, west of the Willows Apartment Complex. When officers responded, they found evidence of gunfire that damaged a nearby pavilion. Police...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Morse
kduz.com

Hutchinson Woman Dies in Wrong Way Crash

A 19-year-old woman from Hutchinson, who was passenger in a vehicle hit by a wrong-way driver, has died after a crash on Highway 169 near Jordan Sunday morning. Her name has not been released. The State Patrol report says the crash happened just before 3:30am at Highway 169 and Delaware...
wwisradio.com

St. Paul Man Arrested With Two Children in Vehicle After High Speed Chase in Jackson County

A St. Paul man was taken into custody yesterday after a high-speed chase on I-94 in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 12:40 in the morning, Deputies were advised of a vehicle traveling west on I-94 at a high rate of speed in a construction zone. They were able to locate the vehicle near Hixton, where it was traveling at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone. A traffic stop was attempted, but the vehicle fled from law enforcement, traveling nearly 16 miles before Jackson County Deputies were able to use a tire deflation device to get the vehicle stopped safely. Once stopped, the driver, 22-year-old Jeffrey Otis of St. Paul was taken into custody and it was observed that there were two small children in the vehicle, one in an infant carrier not fastened to the seat nor secured within the carrier. A search of the vehicle turned up 13 grams of methamphetamine. Otis was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of knowingly fleeing an officer, 2nd degree reckless endangering safety, child neglect, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
KAAL-TV

One charged in Dover crash that caused injuries

(ABC 6 News) - The Sheriff's office of Olmsted County has referred charges for a May 17 crash in Dover. Olmsted County law enforcement responded to a two-car crash at County Roads 9 and 10 around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17. Three people – one with facial injuries, one with...
DOVER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Early Sunday Morning#Traffic Accident#Nissan#Jordan Police Department
cwbradio.com

Minnesota Man Arrested After High Speed Chase in Jackson County

A Minnesota man was arrested in Jackson County after a high-speed chase. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, around 12:40am, they attempted to arrest 22-year-old Jeffrey Otis of St. Paul after he reached speeds of 100mph in a construction zone on I-94. Law enforcement chased Otis for nearly...
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
KAAL-TV

Woman ticketed for assault on Civic Center drive

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police responded to an assault report at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday, May 24. A 20-year-old woman told officers she had pulled up to a crosswalk at Civic Center Drive and 1st Street SE as the crosswalk sign began to blink, indicating pedestrian crossing. The woman said...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS Minnesota

Mother Charged In Eli Hart’s Death After Body Found In Trunk Shot Multiple Times

Originally published on May 23 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The mother of 6-year-old Eli Hart has been charged in the boy’s death after he was found dead in a car trunk while police were executing a traffic stop near Orono Friday morning. On Monday, 28-year-old Julissa Thaler was charged with second-degree murder in Hennepin County. She was arrested by Orono police early Saturday morning. (credit: Hennepin County) Orono police say they stopped a car traveling near Shoreline Drive and Bartlett Boulevard Friday morning after a caller reported the car had a shattered rear window and blown-out tire. According to the criminal complaint, officers saw what appeared...
ORONO, MN
106.9 KROC

Chatfield Couple Charged With Stealing From Alzheimer Patient

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A rural Chatfield couple has been charged with stealing nearly $100,000 from a vulnerable adult. The felony theft cases were filed this week against 68-year-old Bruce and 66-year-old Deborah Amundson. They have been ordered to make their first court appearance in July. The criminal...
CHATFIELD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Hennepin County Sheriff, who crashed his vehicle near Alexandria, takes paid leave

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Hennepin County Sheriff, who crashed his squad car near Alexandria late last year, is taking a paid leave of absence. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson will be taking an indefinite leave for health issues. Sheriff Hutchinson announced earlier this year he will not be seeking another term in office after a drunk driving crash conviction last year.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fatal Crash On Highway 169

ST. LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a driver going the wrong way caused a fatal crash on Highway 169 when he struck another vehicle head-on. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 34-year-old man from Chaska was driving north in the southbound lanes of highway near St. Lawrence Township around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. He crashed into another vehicle heading south. Two 20-year-old women in the other vehicle were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. Nineteen-year-old Arianna Vos was killed in the crash, state patrol said. The man driving the wrong way was not injured, but was hospitalized, according to the state patrol.
CHASKA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy