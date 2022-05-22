19-Year-Old Killed In Scott County Crash Early Sunday Morning

A St. Paul man was taken into custody yesterday after a high-speed chase on I-94 in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 12:40 in the morning, Deputies were advised of a vehicle traveling west on I-94 at a high rate of speed in a construction zone. They were able to locate the vehicle near Hixton, where it was traveling at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone. A traffic stop was attempted, but the vehicle fled from law enforcement, traveling nearly 16 miles before Jackson County Deputies were able to use a tire deflation device to get the vehicle stopped safely. Once stopped, the driver, 22-year-old Jeffrey Otis of St. Paul was taken into custody and it was observed that there were two small children in the vehicle, one in an infant carrier not fastened to the seat nor secured within the carrier. A search of the vehicle turned up 13 grams of methamphetamine. Otis was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of knowingly fleeing an officer, 2nd degree reckless endangering safety, child neglect, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

JACKSON COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO