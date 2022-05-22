Police: Honk-ee takes umbrage at honk-er, pulls out gun

Vienna police on March 18 responded to a verbal altercation at a school-bus stop between a Fairfax County Public Schools bus driver and a child’s parent. The parent’s child had been injured on the bus while riding home from school, Vienna police said. Rescue personnel from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department transported the child to an area hospital for treatment at the family’s request. Authorities later determined that the 3-year-old special-needs child had suffered a severe head injury.
The McLean District Station Community Advisory Committee on May 16 honored Fairfax County police Pfc. Matthew Bedekovich as Officer of the Year. Committee members, along with McLean District Station Commander Capt. Wilson Lee, honored Bedekovich during a dinner at Kazan Restaurant in McLean. Bedekovich has worked for the Fairfax County...
Arlington police have recorded an uptick in vehicle thefts across the county, and said the victims in some cases could have done more to prevent them. “In the first two weeks of May, police received 28 reports of stolen vehicles,” the county police department said. “In most cases, the vehicles were unlocked with the keys or key fobs inside.”
Here’s a blast from the past, so to speak: The last-week-in-May edition of the Northern Virginia Sun back in 1936 reported that the Arlington County government had decided to maintain its prohibition on the sale of personal-use fireworks in the county. (Humbugs!) But never fear: Those who were planning...
Members of the McLean office of Weichert, Realtors, recently picked up litter along a stretch of Route 123 as part of Virginia’s Adopt-a-Highway program. This marks the fifth year the Weichert clean-up crew has been working with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) on this program. After their 2018 outings, the VDOT erected an Adopt-a-Highway sign along the clean stretch of road in recognition of Weichert’s efforts.
On behalf of Team Vienna, Vienna Mayor Linda Colbert on May 20 accepted the Mayors’ Fitness Challenge trophy on the steps of Vienna Town Hall. The second annual challenge, a friendly competition between Vienna and the cities of Falls Church and Fairfax, encouraged residents to get moving and log their minutes of exercise.
Strokes are a major cause of death in the United States, but hope remains for those who survive them, the Stroke Comeback Center’s executive director told the Vienna Business Association May 12. “A full and productive life is certainly possible after stroke,” Suzanne Coyle told the group during a...
Democrats’ free rein in state government and the General Assembly ended with last November’s election results, but legislators of his party this year still made headway on some important issues, said Del. Marcus Simon (D-McLean). 2021 was not a good election year for Democrats, who for the two...
Virginia’s real-estate market reported seasonal vigor in April, despite being held back by inventory issues and rising national economic woes. A total of 11,991 properties went to closing across the commonwealth during the month, according to figures reported by the Virginia Realtors trade group. That’s down 11.6 percent from...
The Women’s Club of Great Falls Philanthropy Group on May 13 presented a $5,500 donation check to Artemis House, a division of Shelter House. Artemis House is Fairfax County’s only 24-hour emergency shelter serving victims of domestic abuse. The staff provides crisis intervention, temporary housing, basic-needs support and other services to help with eventual transitions to more stable households, club leaders said.
The Arlington Historical Society again is teaming with Cherrydale-Columbia Masonic Lodge 42 in the annual student-essay competition focused on local history. The competition is open to students in grades 8 to 12, and focuses on the following topic:. “Arlington was once a rural area, but now has developed into an...
EcoAction Arlington on May 19 announced the launch of a “Tree Canopy Equity Program,” designed to provide a better distribution of natural resources across the community. The goal is to “radically increase” tree-planting in neighborhoods with the lowest tree cover. Areas slated for focus include Arlington View, Aurora Highlands, Buckingham, Columbia Heights, Green Valley, Halls Hill/High View Park, Long Branch Creek, Penrose and Radnor/Fort Myer Heights.
A tree-advocacy group believes proposed changes to Arlington housing policy could have a cataclysmic impact on existing tree canopy in the community. “Tell the county ‘no’ – do not enact policies that further reduce our tree canopy,” the Arlington Tree Action Group (ATAG) said May 20 in response to a county-government proposal on possible zoning changes.
Inter-jurisdictional cooperation is bolstering regional economic-development efforts, but several challenges – including a dysfunctional Metrorail system and shortages of housing and workers – still must be overcome, area officials said May 17 at the Northern Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum. While ribbing each other frequently, panelists...
An independent candidate for Arlington County Board suggests the county government will rely on a “biased survey” to shoehorn more housing into neighborhoods across the community. In a recent missive to supporters, Audrey Clement said that county government’s online “Missing Middle” survey does not give residents the opportunity...
Five individuals who volunteer at Arlington’s Bon Air Park have been named recipients of the county government’s annual Bill Thomas Park Volunteer Award. Master Gardeners Joe Kelly, Carolyn Vincent, Dina Lehmann, Karen Smith and Tom Golojuch, who steward Bon Air Park’s Quarry Shade and Sunny Demonstration Gardens, were presented with the award for their dedication and support of the park, as well as their commitment to horticulture education.
Cadet Mariella Busigo of the Air Force Junior ROTC unit of Arlington Public Schools has been presented with the National JROTC Medal by the Arlington House chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). The ceremony took place on May 27 at the Arlington Career Center, and was attended...
An advocacy group appears convinced the fix is in and single-family zoning is likely to soon be a relic of the past in Arlington. The county government “is declaring war on single-family areas of Arlington,” Arlingtonians for Our Sustainable Future said in a press release last week, predicting that County Board members could green-light free-range zoning before the year is out.
Boosters of the Arlington school system’s planetarium are hopeful that new budget funding will enable the facility – shuttered since before the pandemic – to reopen with a permanent teacher attached to it by fall. School Board members in early May overruled Superintendent Francisco Durán and dropped...
The Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) has announced recipients of its annual volunteer-of-the-year honors, to be presented during a recognition ceremony on June 5. “Here at AFAC, volunteers are essential to our operations in helping us feed our neighbors in need,” the organization said. Honorees for 2022 include Stephanie...
Comments / 0