Former UFC welterweight title challenger Thiago Alves is no longer under contract with BKFC as he eyes a return to mixed martial arts. Just a few months ago, Thiago Alves noted that he was interested in defending his BKFC middleweight championship against Mike Perry later this summer – perhaps as early as June. Alas, it doesn’t appear as if that’s going to happen, with an MMA return actually being more likely for Alves now at this stage of his career.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO