Mower County, MN

Two People Injured in Mower County Crash

By Luke Lonien
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 3 days ago
Racine, MN (KROC-AM News) - One woman and one teenager were injured in a two-vehicle crash in rural Mower County Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an...

1520 The Ticket

Woman Injured When 2 Semi-Trucks Sideswipe SUV on I-90

Dakota, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona woman was taken to a hospital this morning after her vehicle was sideswiped by two semi-trucks. The State Patrol says 59-year-old Lori Utecht was driving east on I-90 when her SUV was hit on both sides by two different semi-trucks. The drivers of both rigs did not stop and continued driving east on the freeway.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
winonaradio.com

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Winona County

DRESBACH, Minn. (KWNO)-A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Winona County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says a pick-up truck driver came into contact with the pedestrian in the Dresbach Welcome Center parking lot. The pedestrian, 71-year-old Phillip J. Conrad of La Crosse, was taken to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Stacyville man dies in rollover crash

(ABC 6 News) - A Stacyville man who died in a May 21 rollover has been identified by the Mitchell County sheriff's office. Jason Huisman, 37, was traveling south on Quail Avenue around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, when his 2011 Ford Escape entered the east ditch and rolled over.
STACYVILLE, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Struck by Vehicle at SE Minnesota Highway Rest Stop

Dresbach, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man was injured Monday afternoon when he was struck by a pickup in the parking lot of a highway rest stop in southeastern Minnesota. The 71-year-old man was walking in the parking lot at the Dresbach Welcome Center in Winona County when he was hit by the pickup around 4:30 PM. The State Patrol identified the man as 71-year-old Philip Conrad of La Crosse.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

One charged in Dover crash that caused injuries

(ABC 6 News) - The Sheriff's office of Olmsted County has referred charges for a May 17 crash in Dover. Olmsted County law enforcement responded to a two-car crash at County Roads 9 and 10 around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17. Three people – one with facial injuries, one with...
DOVER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Fire that destroyed Waterville bar started in dumpsters

A fire that destroyed a Waterville bar started in dumpsters behind the building, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office. The Funky Munky Bar on Main St was destroyed by the blaze in the early morning hours of March 26. The fire also caused damages to the NAPA building next door, Wiste’s Meats and the apartments above the meat market, as well as several vehicles that were parked in the alley behind the bar.
WATERVILLE, MN
106.9 KROC

Chatfield Couple Charged With Stealing From Alzheimer Patient

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A rural Chatfield couple has been charged with stealing nearly $100,000 from a vulnerable adult. The felony theft cases were filed this week against 68-year-old Bruce and 66-year-old Deborah Amundson. They have been ordered to make their first court appearance in July. The criminal...
CHATFIELD, MN
winonaradio.com

First Responders Locate Overdue Hunter in Winona County

(KWNO)-Winona County first responders located a Missouri man who was overdue for a rendezvous with his turkey hunting party. Officials responded to public land between Altura and Elba Tuesday evening. A member of the hunting party reported they could not locate their 78-year-old counterpart after several hours of searching. Winona...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Woman ticketed for assault on Civic Center drive

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police responded to an assault report at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday, May 24. A 20-year-old woman told officers she had pulled up to a crosswalk at Civic Center Drive and 1st Street SE as the crosswalk sign began to blink, indicating pedestrian crossing. The woman said...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fatal Crash On Highway 169

ST. LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a driver going the wrong way caused a fatal crash on Highway 169 when he struck another vehicle head-on. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 34-year-old man from Chaska was driving north in the southbound lanes of highway near St. Lawrence Township around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. He crashed into another vehicle heading south. Two 20-year-old women in the other vehicle were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. Nineteen-year-old Arianna Vos was killed in the crash, state patrol said. The man driving the wrong way was not injured, but was hospitalized, according to the state patrol.
CHASKA, MN
1520 The Ticket

Wanted Albert Lea Shooting Suspect Arrested

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea shooting suspect has been arrested. 19-year-old Javen Moreno was taken into custody Sunday morning just before 1:00 a.m. during a traffic stop on I-90 west of Bridge Ave. The Albert Lea Police Department said Moreno was transported to the Freeborn County...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Clear Lake woman gets probation for meth and pot

MASON CITY, Iowa – Methamphetamine and marijuana mean probation for a Clear Lake woman. Denise Marie Back, 60, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana-3rd or subsequent offense. Law enforcement says it...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
CBS Minnesota

Man, 78, Dies After Car Collides With Pickup South Of Kellogg

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 78-year-old man was killed and a teenager was hurt Friday after their cars collided in southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. when a pickup truck slammed into a Ford Taurus at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 42, just south of Kellogg. Killed in the crash was the driver of the Taurus, identified as James Gander of Kellogg. The pickup’s driver, a 19-year-old from Welch, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was treated at Wabasha Hospital. Investigators say that road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
KELLOGG, MN
