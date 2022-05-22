Emancipation Day in Florida is celebrated again with traditional reenactment
By WFSU
usf.edu
3 days ago
One-hundred fifty-seven years ago, a speech in Tallahassee delivered freedom to Florida’s enslaved people. That scene was reenacted on Friday, May 20 as part of Florida’s Emancipation Day festivities. Greater St. Marks...
It’s Wednesday and Americans are once again struggling to make sense of anything in the aftermath of another deadly school shooting. Repeat— The sickening details from Texas comes slightly more than four years after the horrific massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. That mass shooting prompted Florida legislators and then-Gov. Rick Scott to enact some slight changes to the state's gun laws, including one that raised the legal age to purchase a rifle to 21.
Alex Quinto, a middle-school counselor in Pinellas, Florida, has lots of questions about what “Don’t Say Gay” means for his students. Quinto, identifies as LGBTQ, and was recently recognized as an educator of the year by GLSEN, and organization which works to create safe spaces for LGBTQ youth. Quinto is worried about how he will maintain a safe space for his students at school, when their identities are under attack. He, like many educators in Florida, is unclear about what the infamous “Don’t Say Gap” bill means in practice. Will the Gay Straight Alliance be able to keep its name? (Quinto plans to keep the GSA even if it means changing the name and paying for it out of his own pocket). Will this start to impact the Black Student Union or the Japanese Culture club? What about the LGBTQ books he keeps on hand for students since they aren’t at the library? More worryingly, what about student confidentiality?
According to the United States Census Bureau, more than 73% of counties in the United States experienced a "natural decrease" in 2021. The Bureau defines a natural decrease as occurring when there are more deaths than births in a population. In 2021, fewer births, an aging population, and the pandemic all contributed to an overall rise of natural decreases in many areas of the United States. Some states, like Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island saw all of their counties experience this type of decrease.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida lawmaker Randy Fine drew criticism Wednesday after tweeting a message aimed at President Joe Biden who called for the nation to act after a gunman shot and killed at least 19 children at a Texas elementary school. “I have news for the embarrassment that claims...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A local state lawmaker is raising eyebrows for his response to the president’s remarks after the shooting at a Texas elementary school. During his prime-time speech, President Joe Biden asked when the nation would stand up to the gun lobby. State Rep. Randy Fine of...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Following the massacre of 17 people in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018, a resource officer can be found on every public school campus in Florida, along with other security measures such as more locked doors and photo ID clearance. Now, though, Central Florida schools are reinforcing security measures in reaction to the deadly shooting of 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Florida House Democrats have tapped Rep. Fentrice Driskell as the caucus’s next leader for the 2022-2024 term, the first Black woman to hold the position. Driskell, of Tampa, will replace current leader Rep. Evan Jenne. In a statement, Driskell says she's humbled to take on the role. Her election...
An openly gay Florida high schooler who is among those suing over the state's "Don't Say Gay" law used his graduation speech to speak about his experience — while using a winking code to avoid referring to his orientation directly.
The U.S. House of Representatives reversed course last week and voted to rename a federal courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida, after the first Black judge on the Florida Supreme Court. The House voted 230-190 last Wednesday to approve the bill, report Reuters, the Tallahassee Democrat and WTXL Tallahassee. The bill would...
A graduating senior in Florida came up with a clever loophole to talk about gay rights and address the state's "Parental Rights in Education" law—also called the "Don't Say Gay" law by critics—in his graduation speech, after he was allegedly subjected to censorship by school officials. Zander Moricz, a senior and the president of his graduating class at Pine View School in Osprey, revealed in a viral Twitter thread earlier this month that he was being "silenced" by the school administration.
NORTHWEST FLORIDA – Northwest Florida is a favorite spot for summertime fun. But this region, which stretches from east of Pensacola westward toward Tallahassee, along Interstate 10 and beyond, has become much more than just a summer destination. Known for its Gulf beaches and wealth of recreational activities, more and more people are finding reasons to visit all year long. No matter when the visit, there is always fun in the sun–and always a host of ways to beat the heat while enjoying all the region has to offer.
Carlos A. Urena, 38, of Tallahassee, Florida, was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon and possessing an unregistered short-barreled rifle. Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney, for the Northern District of Florida announced the sentence.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate on Tuesday approved a sweeping legislative package meant to combat rising property insurance rates and other problems in the state’s turbulent insurance market, creating a $2 billion reinsurance fund and writing new rules around coverage denials and attorney fees. The Republican-controlled...
Lawmakers made massive changes to testing in state schools this year — swapping the yearly Florida Standards Assessments, or FSA tests, for three shorter "progress assessment" tests throughout the school year. WUSF recently asked local teachers if newly passed laws help or hurt their efforts in the classroom. Here's...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A new congressional map drawn by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ staff that could diminish the state’s Black representation in Washington was reinstated by an appeals court Friday, a week after a lower court judge said the map was unconstitutional. STORY: Gun safety...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature on Monday began a special session focused on fixing the state’s turbulent property insurance market, advancing sweeping legislation to create a $2 billion reinsurance fund and place new rules around attorney fees and coverage denials as lawmakers attempt to stabilize a market plagued by rising rates and insurer insolvencies.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 690 miles down 265 to go...cyclists from the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity chapters from across the country are biking up the state for a good cause. They started in Miami and have spent the past 11 days riding through the heat with one goal in mind: supporting those with developmental disabilities.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Skyrocketing rates, canceled policies and company after company are either pulling out of Florida or are being forced into liquidation. The state’s homeowner insurance market is in crisis. Now, lawmakers are back in Tallahassee to find a fix, and their plan includes a $2 billion...
Comments / 0