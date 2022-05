Starting your day with a cup of freshly brewed coffee can be one of the best feelings ever. We totally get it–there’s nothing quite like sipping on a steaming cup of joe and getting that caffeine rush. Aside from keeping you awake, energized, and in a good mood, drinking coffee (in moderation, of course) actually has significant health benefits too. As a low-calorie beverage, it’s rich in antioxidants, which protects your cells and reduces your risk of getting heart disease or cancer.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 28 DAYS AGO