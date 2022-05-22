ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas governor is odd man out in his own state's primary

By ANDREW DeMILLO
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BXDaL_0fmaHMyZ00
Election 2022-Arkansas FILE - In this July 15, 2021, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a town hall meeting in Texarkana, Ark. Hutchinson is Arkansas' top Republican and is leaving office in January with strong approval numbers, but he's been conspicuously absent from his state's primary campaigns. Other top GOP figures like former President Donald Trump, Sen. Tom Cotton and Sarah Sanders are instead frequenting the state's airwaves leading up to Tuesday, May 24, 2022 election. (Kelsi Brinkmeyer/The Texarkana Gazette via AP, File) (Kelsi Brinkmeyer)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Based on the barrage of television ads and mailers leading up to Tuesday's primary election in Arkansas, it's obvious who the most influential Republicans in the state are.

Tom Cotton's making the case for fellow Sen. John Boozman, talking up his conservative bona fides while the two-term senator fends off challenges from the right. Donald Trump's image appears in ads for Boozman and for Sarah Sanders, who served as the former president's White House press secretary and is now running for governor. Sanders, whose endorsement is almost as sought after as Trump's, is helping make the closing argument for Boozman in a TV ad.

But conspicuously missing from the ads and the campaign trail is the state's top elected Republican, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is entering the final stretch of his term with strong approval ratings and a raised national profile. Hutchinson's advisers say that's because he's concentrating on helping more Republicans nationally as he looks to the future — which might include a White House bid.

But it's also a sign of just how much the party that Hutchinson spent decades building here has shifted farther to the right and how much the state's politics have become nationalized. In competitive primaries where Republicans are trying to out-Trump each other, even a longtime GOP figure in the state like Hutchinson doesn't provide as much of a bump, especially if he's not known for being very hard-edged.

“There are other, flashier wagons for them to hitch their horses to,” Janine Parry, a political science professor at the University of Arkansas, said.

And Hutchinson — who tweets Bible verses every Sunday morning and is often flanked by charts and graphs at news conferences — is anything but flashy.

Sanders, who's widely favored to win the Republican nomination, has been endorsed by Hutchinson but rarely mentions the governor. When asked how she'd govern differently from Hutchinson, Sanders says she'd rather focus on her own approach.

“I'm very much my own person. I don't like to compare myself to anybody," Sanders, whose dad served as governor for 10 years, said. “I constantly get asked, ‘will you be more like your dad?' or ‘will you be like Trump?' I'm going to be Sarah Sanders."

Sanders has avoided publicly criticizing Hutchinson, even when her former boss labeled the outgoing governor a "RINO" — Republican in Name Only — for his decision to veto an anti-transgender law. Sanders said she would have signed the measure, which bans gender confirming treatments for transgender youth. She's running on a promise to phase out the state's personal income tax following a series of cuts Hutchinson has championed over the years. When Hutchinson endorsed Sanders in November, she praised his work on cutting taxes.

Sanders faces a long-shot challenge in the primary from Doc Washburn, a former talk radio host and podcaster who points to Hutchinson's endorsement as a disqualifying factor for Sanders. Five Democrats are seeking the party's nomination for the office, with nuclear engineer and ordained minister Chris Jones the frontrunner.

Sanders has pitched in to help the soft-spoken Boozman adopt a more aggressive tone in tune with the scorched-earth political climate.

'"I know John Boozman as a champion of President Trump's America First agenda," Sanders says in a TV ad for the senator.

A super PAC supporting one challenger, former NFL player Jake Bequette, has been running ads questioning Boozman's conservative credentials. Boozman's other challengers include conservative activist Jan Morgan and pastor Heath Loftis. Three Democrats — Natalie James, Jack Foster and Dan Whitfield — are seeking the party's nomination for Boozman's seat.

Hutchinson, who declined to be interviewed for this story, has endorsed several legislative candidates in Arkansas and given money through his political action committee but advisers say his focus has been more on the national stage. Hutchinson has been donating to candidates elsewhere.

“It’s just a little bit of a shift in focus on the political front as he looks to the future and says, ‘how do I help candidates across the country?’” Jon Gilmore, chief political strategist for Hutchinson, said.

Hutchinson has raised his profile as chairman of the National Governors Association and has become a frequent guest on Sunday talk shows, often splitting with Trump and warning Republicans to look ahead rather than fixating on the 2020 election. He’s said his decision on a 2024 presidential bid won’t be affected by whether Trump joins the race.

What's important, he says, is that Republican candidates “run on the future and problem-solving,” Hutchinson said Sunday on CNN's “State of the Union.” Asked about Trump-backed candidates like Doug Mastriano, who won the Republican nomination for governor in Pennsylvania and has spread election conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen, Hutchinson says “I hope he does” win, but also notes, “let's see how the campaign progresses."

“If you spend your time dealing with the past and election results of the last year, you’re not going to be in good position,” he said.

Hutchinson has also battled with the right flank of his party, pushing back against Republicans opposing rape and incest exceptions in abortion bans and against those who would bar businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations.

Hutchinson's distancing from Trump has given him a broader appeal among independents and some Democrats that's helped keep his approval numbers strong, political observers say. Sanders has arrived at similar numbers with a much more polarizing approach.

“They built their houses very differently," Republican strategist Robert Coon said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Katie Britt, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama Senate runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama's Republican primary for U.S. Senate is going to a June runoff between Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who overcame losing former President Donald Trump's endorsement to remain a contender for the GOP nomination. The candidates are seeking the Senate seat...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WGAU

Oz, McCormick race heads into recount in Pa. Senate primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Pennsylvania's top election official said Wednesday that the margin between the top two candidates in last week's Republican primary for U.S. Senate is tight enough to trigger a statewide recount, dragging the outcome into June as the candidates fight in court. The state’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAU

Kemp, Perdue duel could end with Georgia's GOP primary

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia's Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday could spell an end to the faceoff between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, while Stacey Abrams will be crowned the Democratic Party's nominee after running unopposed. More than 850,000 Georgians cast ballots during weeks...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Georgia voters navigate rules passed after 2020 election

ATLANTA — (AP) — Tuesday's election in Georgia marked the biggest test yet of new voting restrictions enacted by Republicans in one of the nation's most important battleground states as voters decide hotly contested primary races for governor and the U.S. Senate. Election officials, poll workers and voters...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Elections
State
Arkansas State
WGAU

GOP intervenes in 11th-hour Pa. Senate race ballot lawsuit

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — The national and state Republican parties are taking the same side as celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's neck-and-neck GOP primary contest for U.S. Senate and opposing a lawsuit that could help former hedge fund CEO David McCormick close the gap in votes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAU

Beto O'Rourke interrupts briefing, echoing US debate on guns

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Surrounded by fellow Republicans on a high school stage, Gov. Greg Abbott was wrapping up his opening remarks about the killing of school children and teachers in Uvalde, Texas, when Beto O'Rourke strode forward from his seat in the audience. “Gov. Abbott, I...
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

Indiana House backs override on veto of trans sports ban

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — The Republican-dominated Indiana House voted Tuesday to override the GOP governor's veto of a bill banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports, setting up a Senate vote that would have Indiana join more than a dozen other states adopting similar laws in the past two years.
INDIANA STATE
WGAU

Tribute for late VA chief Max Cleland, who lost limbs in war

ATLANTA — (AP) — President Joe Biden and three former presidents paid tribute Wednesday to late Veterans Administration chief and U.S. senator Max Cleland, who lost limbs while serving in Vietnam. Biden called Cleland a hero who “exemplified the best of the American spirit.”. Former President Barack...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Jake Bequette
Person
John Boozman
Person
Sarah Sanders
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Person
Donald Trump
WGAU

Live updates | Man sent Facebook messages before shooting

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — A Facebook spokesman says messages posted by the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school were private. Andy Stone says the messages “were private one-to-one text messages that were discovered after the terrible tragedy.” He says Facebook is cooperating with investigators.
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

Montana bars birth certificate changes, even with surgery

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration says transgender people can not change their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery, in defiance of a court order that temporarily blocked the Republican state's bid to restrict transgender rights. The state health department said in...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Gop
WGAU

Tentative $161.5M settlement reached in WVa opioid trial

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — Attorneys for the state of West Virginia and two remaining pharmaceutical manufacturers have reached a tentative $161.5 million settlement just as closing arguments were set to begin in a seven-week trial over the opioid epidemic, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Wednesday. Morrisey announced...
CHARLESTON, WV
WGAU

Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas had warned in online messages minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school, the governor said Wednesday. Salvador...
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

Fire damages Wyoming abortion clinic ahead of June opening

CASPER, Wyo. — (AP) — An overnight Wyoming fire on Wednesday damaged a building that was being renovated to house a new abortion clinic in the conservative state where opposition to abortion is widespread. No one was hurt in the blaze in Casper, Wyoming’s second-biggest city, said Julie...
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
WGAU

EPA proposes restrictions in fight over Alaska mine

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday proposed restrictions that would block plans for a copper and gold mine in Alaska's Bristol Bay region, the latest in a long-running dispute over efforts by developers to advance the mine in a region known for its salmon runs.
WGAU

Former state AG sent to treatment after probation violation

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — (AP) — Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, admitted Monday that she violated her probation when she was arrested for drunken driving in March. Kathleen Kane, the first woman and first...
NORRISTOWN, PA
WGAU

Feds: Former postal worker on disability sentenced to prison in Florida after caught lifting weights

OCALA, Fla. — A former postal worker in Florida who was collecting disability was sentenced to prison after he was caught lifting weights, officials say. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida says George Utley, 66, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for receiving disability benefits from the Department of Labor Disability Benefit Payments, claiming he stole government property. Utley is expected to pay back the $732,459.46 of disability money he was given.
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Californians could see mandatory water cuts amid drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened Monday to impose mandatory water restrictions if residents don't use less on their own as a drought drags on and the hotter summer months approach. Newsom raised that possibility in a meeting with representatives from water agencies that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
69K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy