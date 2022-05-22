ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NFLPA Rookie Premiere provides first look at Eagles' QB Carson Strong

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42VkKe_0fmaEdOV00

The NFL Players Association Rookie Premiere provided a first look at a Philadelphia Eagles rookie getting his first taste of life off of the field.

Philadelphia had five players selected in April’s NFL draft, but big named stars like defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean stayed home, while undrafted free agent Carson Strong represented the Eagles.

The NFLPA describes the annual event as the “first major business and marketing event following the NFL Draft” and “one of the most valuable opportunities available to NFLPA partners.”

“It’s the first time to connect directly with professional football’s most promising and marketable young players–all in one place—and build content and relationships that extend into the season and beyond.”

Previous Eagles draft picks such as Nelson Agholor, Jordan Matthews, Carson Wentz, Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, and DeVonta Smith, attended the event.

Starting its 27th year, NFLPA Rookie Premiere presented by Panini America has represented a rite of passage for many of the game’s most marketable rookie stars to learn the business of football and jumpstart their endorsement careers before training camp.

The fact that Philadelphia sent Strong as an undrafted player should give some insight into how high the organization is on his potential to develop as a talented backup quarterback or maybe even more.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

How Edwards reacted to the Eagles adding three linebackers

If you’re an Eagles linebacker and you just watched your team add Haason Reddick, Kyzir White and Nakobe Dean, it would be understandable if you felt a little skittish about your own role. That’s not how T.J. Edwards is wired. Will his snaps decrease in 2022?. Probably. Will...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andy Reid on what the Eagles have at QB in Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has his fans around the league and one of the best evaluators just gave the Eagles quarterback a major co-sign heading into his third season. During a sitdown with the guys from Sports Take Live, the Chiefs head ball coach told Derrick Gunn, Barrett Brooks, and Rob Elliss that Hurts sincerely “wants to do well, he’s a hard worker and wants to be great.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Patriots QB Mac Jones speaks out on his body transformation ahead of second NFL season

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is heading to the 2022 season not only with more experience, but also with a slimmer body and in better shape. During the Patriots’ OTAs on Monday, Jones showed up noticeably slimmer and in greater condition. As receiver Kendrick Bourne said (via New York Times), the young QB is in the “best shape of his life” and his “stomach is gone.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles release LB Joe Ostman

Joe Ostman was without a jersey number when we recently profiled Philadelphia’s 90-man roster and now he’s without a team after being released by the Eagles on Monday. The move followed Philadelphia claiming former Texans and Washington cornerback Jimmy Moreland off of waivers. Ostman was signed by the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Panthers Reportedly Have 2 Conditions For Cam Newton

Veteran quarterback Cam Newton remains a free agent as we head into the summer. Newton, who turned 33 earlier this month, played in eight games with five starts for the Carolina Panthers last season. The 2015 NFL MVP returned to the team that drafted him after spending the 2020 season with the New England Patriots.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Carson Wentz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles awarded three international markets; First NFL team to enter Africa

The Eagles are among the gold standards in the NFL and on Tuesday, they were rewarded for constant innovation and out-of-the-box thinking. The NFL announced today that four new International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) have been approved with the Philadelphia Eagles granted access to Australia, New Zealand, and Ghana – the first NFL club to enter a market in Africa.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Packers: 3 worst moves of the 2022 offseason

The Green Bay Packers are a contender entering the 2022 season, but here are three of their worst moves of the offseason. The Green Bay Packers had the best record in the NFL last season, but the end result was not what they wanted or what anyone envisioned — being held to 10 points and getting eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nflpa#The Eagles#American Football#Rookiepremiere#The Nfl Draft#Nflpa Rookie Premiere#Panini America
thecomeback.com

Baker Mayfield photo fuels trade speculation

“We are totally in that mentality that the fourth guy may be important to us,” Carroll said. “We’re definitely still in the quarterback business.”. So, in theory, you don’t cut your fourth quarterback unless you’ve got a viable option to replace him with on your training camp roster. And that’s why it’s not surprising to hear that, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Seahawks (and the Carolina Panthers) are still very involved in trade discussions for Mayfield.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To Death Of Former Patriots Star

Bill Belichick wasted no time expressing his condolences Monday, following the passing of Patriots Hall of Famer Gino Cappelletti. Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Belichick arrived at the podium donning a Celtics cap before diving right into his statement on the late wide receiver and kicker. Start off just by extending...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Made Embarrassing Mistake Last Night

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went viral on Monday night due to his postgame comments about the Heat. Smith put the Heat's starting lineup on blast for scoring just 18 combined points in Game 4 against the Celtics. While doing so though, he made a noticeable mistake. "In the end, five...
NBA
The Spun

Seahawks Have Officially Signed Veteran Wide Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks added to their receiving corps on Monday, signing veteran Marquise Goodwin. Goodwin spent last season with the Chicago Bears, appearing in 14 games and making two starts. He caught 20 passes for 313 yards and one score. The 31-year-old sat out the 2020 season due to the...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

114K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy