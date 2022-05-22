NFLPA Rookie Premiere provides first look at Eagles' QB Carson Strong

The NFL Players Association Rookie Premiere provided a first look at a Philadelphia Eagles rookie getting his first taste of life off of the field.

Philadelphia had five players selected in April’s NFL draft, but big named stars like defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean stayed home, while undrafted free agent Carson Strong represented the Eagles.

The NFLPA describes the annual event as the “first major business and marketing event following the NFL Draft” and “one of the most valuable opportunities available to NFLPA partners.”

“It’s the first time to connect directly with professional football’s most promising and marketable young players–all in one place—and build content and relationships that extend into the season and beyond.”

Previous Eagles draft picks such as Nelson Agholor, Jordan Matthews, Carson Wentz, Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, and DeVonta Smith, attended the event.

Starting its 27th year, NFLPA Rookie Premiere presented by Panini America has represented a rite of passage for many of the game’s most marketable rookie stars to learn the business of football and jumpstart their endorsement careers before training camp.

The fact that Philadelphia sent Strong as an undrafted player should give some insight into how high the organization is on his potential to develop as a talented backup quarterback or maybe even more.