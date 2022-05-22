ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

#17: Pho-rench Dip – Feast!

By The Charlottesville 29
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Soggy” is not often a compliment for food, but sometimes moisture can enhance a sandwich. A dip in a flavorful broth or sauce allows the liquid’s seasoning to seep into every last corner of the sandwich. Among Charlottesville’s several stellar iterations, there is none better than Feast!’s...

#15: Breakfast Sandwich #1 on English Muffin – Belle

A day just feels different when it begins with a great breakfast sandwich. Fortunately, Charlottesville has no shortage of them, especially at Belle, the Belmont bakery and café run by the Shanesy brothers: chef John and baker Scott. There are six numbered breakfast sandwiches at Belle, all delicious, but...
#14: Adana Kebab Sandwich on Pita, with Yogurt Sauce – Sultan Kebab

It speaks volumes about the excellence and growth of our food scene that this was once my favorite sandwich in Charlottesville. It’s not that the sandwich has dropped in quality. Not at all. Since opening in 2012, Sultan Kebab has been a model of consistency, never offering something that does not meet the high standards of the restaurant’s two owners.
Local Business Spotlight: Feast!

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) - When Eric Gertner and his wife decided to open Feast! nearly 20 years ago, they had no idea where it would take them. “It's been quite a ride,” said Gertner. It started as a small cheese counter but now has turned into a full...
Free Gelati Celesti on Thursday

Sweet news! We’re hosting a FREE SCOOP DAY on May 26 from 4:00 – 10:00 pm at ALL LOCATIONS. It’s our way of saying thanks for your support over the past two years, welcoming new customers to our stores, and celebrating the reopening of our newly remodeled Mechanicsville store in Rutland Commons.
Where to Pick Your Own Lavender Around the DMV this Summer

Even though the spring blooms may be starting to fade, the summer flowers are just about to burst. If you’re looking to add a little color and fragrance to your home this season, lavender is the way to go. With stems about to bloom across the region, start planning a visit to these lavender farms around the DMV.
5 of Richmond's best under the radar restaurants

This town has more than its share of celebrated restaurants (deservedly), but we wanted to give some love to some of the hidden gems that too often get overlooked. From diner fare and tacos to our beloved slice of Liverpool in downtown Richmond, here are a few of my picks:
‘Meals on Wheels’ delivers food to struggling southwest Virginia seniors

VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — With food costs continuing to rise, many people on fixed incomes are struggling to eat in southwest Virginia. The Local Office on Aging (LOA) is making sure seniors don’t go hungry through the ‘Meals on Wheels‘ campaign, which delivers food to homebound people ages 60 and older in Alleghany County, Botetourt County, Craig County, Roanoke County, Covington, Roanoke City, and Salem.
Publisher’s Platform: Please, Roanoke restaurants, whether it is for moral or business reasons, offer hepatitis A vaccinations to your employees. Here is an offer you can’t refuse.

– OPINION – In January of this year the owners of Roanoke’s Famous Anthony’s restaurant filed for bankruptcy for two of their restaurant locations after a hepatitis A outbreak originating from one of their food service workers killed four people, hospitalized 36, sickened 52, with one requiring a liver transplant, and on facing a liver transplant soon. The food service worker who worked at three locations – Grandin Road Extension, Williamson Road and Crystal Spring Avenue – tested positive for the hepatitis a virus and contaminated customers with this human fecal virus.
T-Rex Trail opens Saturday at Explore Park

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - You can hear them, long before you get a glimpse of Explore Park’s newest residents. And when they come into view, the prehistoric creatures quickly capture the imagination. “Sometimes you forget they’re there,” said Parks Administrator Eric Koehler. “And they move, and you suddenly...
Mooving on up: Roanoke ice cream business expands across Virginia

A Roanoke business is quietly expanding — opening locations in larger Virginia metro areas while remaining centered in the Star City. Jason and Carolyn Kiser opened the Blue Cow Ice Cream Company five years ago this week at the former HITS ice cream shop along Walnut Avenue near the Roanoke River Greenway. Its success led to thoughts of expansion, and two years later, a second Blue Cow opened in Virginia Beach. Last year, the Kisers opened a third on the fringe of downtown Fredericksburg, and next month, a fourth Blue Cow will open inside a former Starbucks outside Richmond. The company makes all its ice cream in a building along Williamson Road, one big enough to handle any future plans. Blue Cow promises craft ice cream with some unusual flavors, and Kiser says plans are very much in place to continue its growth — perhaps even more this year alone. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
Virginia farmers preparing for what sets up to be a sweet berry season

Strawberries are center stage right now, but blackberries and blueberries will get their time to shine in a few short weeks. “We’re ready for a good season,” said David Goode of Swift Creek Berry Farm in Chesterfield County. “We’ve got good fruit development, and there’s a lot of healthy leaves and healthy plant structure.”
‘I am a folk musician’: Staunton native Ethan Hawkins writes and sings in band

Ethan Hawkins was born and raised in Staunton, and we’ll return to the Queen City in late June to perform with his band Corner House. The band plays bluegrass, folk and Celtic music. Hawkins sings, writes songs and plays guitar in the band. “Everywhere you turn, there’s all sorts...
Virginia Family Finds Long-Lost Relative Living on Streets

A Virginia family reunites with their long-lost relative after finding him living on the streets. On May 5th, Quinton Cruse, 58, was sitting with his girlfriend by a bridge in downtown Roanoke, Virginia. Since 2009 when his marriage ended, Quinton had either been living on the streets or incarcerated and it had been years since he last saw any of his family. What he didn’t know was that at that moment his estranged sister, niece, and daughter were on their way to Roanoke to find him.
