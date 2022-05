Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct officers located a family of four that was lost in a wooded area in Manorville Sunday night. The family, including a 41-year-old man and his 13, 10, and 8-year-old sons, left their vehicle at the entrance of Manorville Hills County Park, located on County Road 111, at approximately 6:30 p.m. and took bicycles onto a trail. Just before 8 p.m., the family attempted to return to their vehicle using a GPS locator on a cell phone but could not get a connection.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO