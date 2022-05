U.S. Rep. Susan Wild came to a town hall Tuesday night with updates for constituents, but she also came looking for ideas on stemming the national nightmare of gun violence. “Ordinarily I would suggest that we have a moment of silence, but it seems like we’ve been doing a lot of moments of silence in this country for a while now,” she said inside Palmer Township’s Chrin Community Center during the town hall live-streamed on Facebook.

PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO