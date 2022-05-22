Jack Ham Fires Back at Doug Whaley's Special Teams Comment

The Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer sets the record straight.

A former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker and a current general manager candidate might now have a little beef.

After GM candidate Doug Whaley said on 93.7 The Fan that Hall of Famer Jack Ham would be a "special teams backup" in today's NFL, Ham made sure to correct him. Whaley used Ham's size for his reasoning, saying "He was 215 pounds. ... Show me a linebacker that weighs 215 pounds that plays in the NFL today."

Ham spoke with The Fan following and made it know that he was actually playing at 228 pounds. Plus, he had some Hall of Fame talent.

"The one thing that I did have, that I think it transcends any era, I had quickness out there and I actually studied the game quite a bit and I had a great mentor in Andy Russell," Ham said.

Ham was an eight-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler. He's been named to the Steelers Hall of Honor, the Steelers All-Time Team, the 1970's All-Decade Team, the NFL's 75th Anniversary Team and their 100th Anniversary Team.

Whaley is up to replace Kevin Colbert as the Steelers' next GM. This take might hurt his popularity with the fans.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Bleacher Report Totally Whiffs on Steelers Offseason Analysis

Steelers GM Candidate Says Jack Ham Couldn't Play in Today's NFL

Steelers in No Rush to Sign Minkah Fitzpatrick

Louis Riddick Rules Himself Out of Steelers GM Hunt

ESPN Low-Balls Steelers in FPI Rankings

Steelers Predicted to Sign LT Eric Fisher

Chris Simms Ranks Kenny Pickett Second-Last QB in NFL