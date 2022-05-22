Ahkello Witherspoon Tabbed as Steelers Best Secret

The Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback could be their secret weapon.

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed Ahkello Witherspoon to a two-year deal after breaking out in the second half of the 2021 season. Now, the expectations are high, and one outlet believes he's their "best kept secret."

Bleacher Report named every team's best secret of 2022, and for the Steelers, it's their cornerback.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers may have hit on an underrated move when they acquired Ahkello Witherspoon from the Seattle Seahawks last September," Bleacher Report wrote.

"At 6'2", 195 pounds, Witherspoon has the size to match up against bigger lead wide receivers and enough foot speed to mirror some of the twitchier pass-catchers on the perimeter. In line for a starting role, he's a potential breakout candidate."

Witherspoon will join Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace as the outside corners for the Steelers this season. The trio is all expected to play significant roles, but the expectations for Witherspoon after last year, are pretty high.

