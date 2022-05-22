ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mower County, MN

Two People Injured in Mower County Crash

By Luke Lonien
 3 days ago
Racine, MN (KROC-AM News) - One woman and one teenager were injured in a two-vehicle crash in rural Mower County Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an...

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

