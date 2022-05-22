Two People Injured in Mower County Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 78-year-old man was killed and a teenager was hurt Friday after their cars collided in southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. when a pickup truck slammed into a Ford Taurus at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 42, just south of Kellogg. Killed in the crash was the driver of the Taurus, identified as James Gander of Kellogg. The pickup’s driver, a 19-year-old from Welch, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was treated at Wabasha Hospital. Investigators say that road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

KELLOGG, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO