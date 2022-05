BIRMINGHAM (WBMA) — The weather won't change too much Saturday; still hot, hazy, and humid with the best chance of scattered showers and storms over the southern half of the state. Odds of a shower or storm for any one spot over North Alabama have dropped into the 15-25 percent range. The high will be close to 90 degrees. Where storms do form Saturday they could be strong with potential for some hail and strong gusty winds; SPC has added a low end "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for much of the state.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO