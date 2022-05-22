Armed Forces Day open house returns to Fort McCoy

A woman from Boscobel was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge after being found chasing her husband in the middle of Highway 61 in Grant County Thursday morning. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Boscobel Police Department, responded to a report of a man walking along Highway 61 in Marion Township around 6:35am. Upon arrival, the man could not be found. But, a short time later, a sheriff’s deputy arrived to find 27 year old Lacey Bielfeldt of Boscobel chasing her husband, Clint Bielfeldt, on foot in the middle of the highway. Three vehicles had to slow down to avoid both person in the roadway. As a result, Lacey Bielfeldt was arrested for Disorderly Conduct, along with driving a vehicle without insurance and expired registration.

GRANT COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO