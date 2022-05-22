ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mccoy, WI

Armed Forces Day open house returns to Fort McCoy

By Tahleel Mohieldin
x1071.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT MCCOY, Wis. – It’s not often civilians get to go exploring on a U.S. Military base but that was the case Saturday at Fort McCoy when people were welcomed in for the Armed Forces Day open house. The nationally recognized event is an opportunity...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

Related
x1071.com

Xtreme Clean Wash in Darlington Closing, New Location To Be Built

A downtown Darlington business is closing, but will reopen later in a new location. Xtreme Clean Car Wash, on Washington Street will close Wednesday. The City of Darlington purchased the building through a Federal Emergency Management Agency flood mitigation program. The car wash building will be demolished to make way for additional green space. Meanwhile, construction is expected to start soon on a new car wash location next to Woodford State Bank on Darlington’s south side. Pre-paid wash cards can be used at Xtreme Clean’s Platteville and Mineral Point locations.
DARLINGTON, WI
x1071.com

Madison firefighters help rescue cat stuck in tree on city’s north side

MADISON, Wis. — A group of firefighters jumped into action to help rescue a cat from a tree on Madison’s north side Monday morning. The city’s fire department said the curious cat climbed up the tree on Barnett Street on Saturday and wouldn’t come down. Firefighters and Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Animal Services Office were able to rescue the cat on Monday using tall ladders.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Fort Mccoy, WI
Fort Mccoy, WI
Society
Fort Mccoy, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
x1071.com

Members of Madison teachers union rally for increased staff retention efforts

MADISON, Wis. — Members of the union representing teachers in the Madison Metropolitan School District rallied outside the district’s administrative offices Monday evening to call for increased focus on staff retention. Madison Teachers Inc. is calling on the district to provide a 4.7% cost-of-living increase and “to respect...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Rising diesel prices strain truckers, highway departments

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — Diesel prices are hitting record highs across the country. For many diesel consumers, staying off the roads to keep costs down isn’t an option. Diesel prices were just over $3 a gallon a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association. Now, prices are more than $5 in Wisconsin. That’s about a 75% price surge — a steep price to pay for a necessary fuel source.
WEST SALEM, WI
x1071.com

Madison apartment evacuated due to lethal levels of carbon monoxide

MADISON, Wis. — An apartment building near the UW campus was evacuated Monday after dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide were detected. Madison Gas and Electric and Madison Fire Department crews were called to the 128-unit building in the 1000 block of University Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. Carbon monoxide readings of about 500 ppm were found in an upper floor, and readings over 250 ppm were found on other levels.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

How no endorsement will impact the race for attorney general

MADISON, Wis. — Republicans at the state party convention this weekend declined to endorse a candidate in the primary for attorney general, which Ryan Owens, a former Republican AG candidate and current UW-Madison professor, said means voters still want the chance to weigh in. The endorsement race was between...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Memorial Day#Open House#The Armed Forces Day#Veterans#Air Guard#Channel 3000
x1071.com

Click It Or Ticket Enforcement

Wearing a seatbelt while driving is always a good idea, but it’s even more important the next few weeks. The Wisconsin State Patrol is increasing its enforcement of seat belt laws thru June 5th. It’s part of the annual Click It or Ticket campaign. DOT officials say half of people involved in fatal crashes in Wisconsin were not wearing a seatbelt. About 88% of Wisconsin drivers and passengers used a seatbelt in 2021, which is lower than the national rate of 90%. State law allows law enforcement to stop and ticket drivers for not wearing a seat belt. Drivers can also be ticketed for unbuckled passengers.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Towboat, barges crash into Mississippi River lock and dam in Alma

ALMA, Wis. (WKBT) – Crews are working to remove a towboat and barge that crashed into Lock & Dam 4 at Alma. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, May 21st at 11 pm, the Canal Barge Company crew lost control of the tow and it hit Lock & Dam 4. All members of the boat were able to evacuate to safety. No one on the tow or the lock was injured. There are no reports of fuel or cargo spilling into the river.
ALMA, WI
x1071.com

Woman Chases Husband In Middle Of Highway

A woman from Boscobel was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge after being found chasing her husband in the middle of Highway 61 in Grant County Thursday morning. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Boscobel Police Department, responded to a report of a man walking along Highway 61 in Marion Township around 6:35am. Upon arrival, the man could not be found. But, a short time later, a sheriff’s deputy arrived to find 27 year old Lacey Bielfeldt of Boscobel chasing her husband, Clint Bielfeldt, on foot in the middle of the highway. Three vehicles had to slow down to avoid both person in the roadway. As a result, Lacey Bielfeldt was arrested for Disorderly Conduct, along with driving a vehicle without insurance and expired registration.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Another Status Conference in Livingston Shooting

The attorney for a Livingston man, who is charged with attempted 1st-degree homicide, has asked for more time to review the case. During a status conference on Tuesday for 53-year-old Todd Holder, his lawyer requested a continuance to conduct further investigation. Holder is accused of shooting a 34-year-old man outside a Livingston bar last June. Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office found the man with a gun-shot wound around 12:30am on June 19th. Authorities identified Holder as the suspect and arrested him at a residence outside of the village. The next status conference is set for July 26th.
LIVINGSTON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
x1071.com

MPD says student brought airsoft gun to school, not real gun

MADISON, Wis. — A spokesperson with the Madison Police Department says officers with the department have determined that a gun seized from a La Follette student’s backpack on Monday was an airsoft gun and not a real gun, counter to what authorities had initially reported. MPD officers were...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

La Crosse police identify youth slain in weekend shooting

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse police have identified the 15-year-old killed in a homicide Sunday morning. Officers arrived on scene and located Storm D. Vondrashek, who had been shot multiple times and died on scene, according to police. A second victim was shot and is recovering in the...
LA CROSSE, WI
x1071.com

Police: 4 kids enter Madison elementary school; officers find urine, feces inside

MADISON, Wis. — Four children allegedly went into a south Madison elementary school over the weekend and damaged a classroom, according to the city’s police department. In a news release, police said the kids — who are between the ages of 5 and 11 — went into Lincoln Elementary School on Sequoia Trail around 12:45 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the scene, they found damage — including urine and feces — in a classroom.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Festival season in full swing at WORTstock

MADISON, Wis. — 89.9 FM WORT held its annual WORTstock event Sunday. The event has been held for the past 25 years and featured local and regional musicians. Organizers said the festival is a way to connect with the community. “It was important for us to get out beyond...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Boaters paddle to the finish line at Tenney Park

MADISON, Wis. — The fourth annual Tenney Park boat race drifted through Madison Sunday. Competitors got a chance to go at their own pace. Prizes and ribbons were handed out to the best young boaters. Organizers hope the event will inspire more people to get out on the water.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Costs For Cardinal Hickory Creek Line Going Up

Costs for the controversial Cardinal-Hickory Creek electrical transmission line have jumped by at least 10% as a result of material price increases and ongoing legal expenses. Meanwhile, opponents of the project have asked a federal court to halt construction while litigation proceeds. ITC Midwest, American Transmission Co. and Dairyland Power Cooperative, the three co-owners of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek line, have notified the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin that the project’s cost will increase by at least 10%. The project previously was estimated to cost $492 million and would run from Dubuque County to Dane County in Wisconsin and go through a federal wildlife refuge at Cassville. The increased costs are largely fueled by material price increases and supply chain issues.
x1071.com

Police: Man attempts robbery at Eastside Kwik Trip

MADISON, Wis. — Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a pack of cigarettes after attempting to take money from the cash register at a Kwik Trip on Madison’s east side Sunday Night. Officers responded to the incident at the Kwik Trip on 3528 East Washington...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy