South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
One Person Killed Near Hartford in Snowmobile Accident
Tragedy hit the Hartford, South Dakota area on Saturday night as one person was killed in a snowmobile accident that involved another vehicle. According to Dakota News Now, the accident occurred between an SUV and a snowmobile early Saturday evening. A 42-year-old male was pronounced dead after live-saving measures were...
Sioux Falls, Here’s the Best Way to Prevent Car Theft This Winter
Thanks, Mother Nature for the early present of a little slice of Siberian weather during the week of Christmas. That is awesome! You shouldn't of. I mean, seriously, you really shouldn't of!. But, since Ma Nature has decided to give everyone in the Sioux Empire the gift of a deep...
Highway Near Sioux Falls Set to Close for I-90 Bridge Repairs
A major highway leading in an out of Northwest Sioux Falls is about to close for a few weeks. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that beginning December 27, repair work is scheduled to begin on the Interstate 90 eastbound bridge over South Dakota Highway 38 (Exit 390). The...
Bitter Cold Temps Having Many South Dakotans Asking for a Jump
Need to jump, or a tow, or roadside service of any kind for your vehicle? That has a tendency to happen in a big way when you run up against weather conditions like we have been facing the past couple of days here in South Dakota and throughout the central part of the nation.
Death Row Inmates In South Dakota Lowest In The Country
As of October 2022, the South Dakota Department of Corrections lists 154 individuals serving murder sentences in either Sioux Falls or Pierre. Male inmates (150) serving life sentences are housed in Sioux Falls while female inmates (4) are in Pierre. According to Death Row U.S.A. Spring 2022, a report by...
BLIZZARD WARNING Now Issued Minnesota, Iowa, SD Tri-State Area
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a BLIZZARD WARNING and much of the Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota tri-state area. It's Dangerous to Travel!. The NWS has issued a WIND CHILL WARNING in effect until 6 pm Friday. There is now also a BLIZZARD WARNING in effect...
Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls Announces Its Opening Day
Skiers will be getting a Christmas present over the long holiday break here in the Sioux Empire. Great Bear Ski Valley east of Sioux Falls near Brandon announced its opening date for the 2022-2023 winter season on Monday. The popular ski park will be ready for skiers to hit their...
“Take A Bite!” Sioux Falls Top 5 Favorite Candy Bars
I don't know much, but I do know one thing; candy bars are awesome! And my dentist would agree. I've spent more money than I care to remember on repairing my teeth after years of neglect. But you didn't come here to hear about my lack of dental care, you want to know what the top five favorite candy bars in Sioux Falls are.
New Number One on List of Sioux Falls’ Most Popular Baby Names
There's a new most popular baby name in Sioux Falls for 2022. Sanford Health has released its annual list of the top names for newborns over the past year. On the girls' side, there was a big change. Olivia was the top choice, moving up four spots from number five...
Winter Storm Watch For Sioux Falls Area Later This Week
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, for later this week. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect Tuesday Morning. And a Wind Chill Watch from Thursday through Saturday. "Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow...
School Closings & Delays Just Before Christmas
School delays and cancellations - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Hills-Beaver Creek School District - Closed, and Friday. The list below is from Niche. They put together their list of the coldest cities in the county by looking at which ones had "the coldest average low temperatures during the winter months." Keep scrolling to see the 15 coldest cities in the United States.
What to do When Thing go Sub-Zero – Cold Weather Safety
Each winter Sioux Falls spends at least a few days below zero (if not more). If you're new to the northern plains or have lived here a long time, it's always good to review some super cold weather safety information. Here's some great information from the CDC:. Protect Your Body...
6 Sioux Falls Ice Rinks To Open This Week
Now, where did I put them? Hmmm, so the cold weather has now arrived and this signals the season for outdoor winter fun. But, where are those ice skates? I remember cleaning them up at the end of last season and putting them on a storage shelf in the basement.
Can Sioux Falls Businesses Refuse To Accept Cash?
Take a quick look at that one-dollar, five-dollar, or ten-dollar bill in your wallet or purse. It says right there: This note is legal tender for all debts, public and private. Well, no, not really. You may have already experienced it, or may in the future. Your cash is no...
