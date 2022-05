Nobody wants to get pulled over and certainly nobody wants a ticket for a cracked windshield in Washington state!. I don't know about you but when I see a police car behind me in traffic my legs go numb and I panic that I am about to get pulled over for something I don't know about. I am very paranoid about getting pulled over so I constantly check to see if my turning signals are working on both sides and every now and then I'll ask my daughter to see if both of my brake lights are working. One thing I don't have to worry about right now is a cracked windshield on my car (knock on wood, aluminum, plastic water bottles, linoleum, you name it)! Is it illegal to drive with a cracked windshield in Washington state?

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO