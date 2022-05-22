ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Ta'Ron Haile Gets Closer Look at Syracuse

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kbIdS_0fmZtQH400

One of the top wideouts in the Northeast in the 2024 class is Millville (NJ) High standout Ta'Ron Haile. The 6-0, 170 pounder took an unofficial visit to Syracuse last week.

"It was good," Haile said. "The coaches were amazing. They took care of me. They took me on a tour of the facility and I took pictures. Then we went around the campus. It was a really good visit. It was fun. I liked it a lot."

The tour of the campus and facilities was one of the highlights of the trip.

"It was a nice experience," Haile said. "Everything looked amazing. I liked the field and how they honored their players. The coaching was was cool to converse with. It was nice to actually get a feel of the place. Definitely wouldn't mind visiting again."

In addition, spending time with the Orange coaching staff was an important aspect of the visit.

"Coach (Khalil) Ahmad, coach (Deon) Maddox and coach (Dino) Babers," Haile said. "It was fun hanging with them and getting to see everything."

It is still in the early stages of Haile's recruitment. He says he is still thinking about schools involved, where they stand and his interest level in each. Besides Syracuse, Boston College, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Temple are also recruiting him hard. His offer list also includes Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, among others.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

Related
AllSyracue

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson Discusses Syracuse Commitment

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson announced his decision to transfer from Florida on April 19th. Just a few weeks later, another orange and blue team came calling. The Syracuse Orange coaches reached out to express interest and see if it was mutual. It was.  "They contacted me, I want to say, about two ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Deandre Duffus Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

Class of 2023 offensive lineman Deandre Duffus has scheduled an official visit to Syracuse the weekend of June 17th. Duffus is listed at 6-4, 330 pounds and stars for Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Florida.  In addition to Syracuse, Duffus holds offers from Coastal Carolina, Colorado, Florida, ...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
State
Maryland State
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
City
Maryland, NY
State
West Virginia State
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Judah Mintz, from one legendary coach to another

Judah Mintz, a four-star guard who is one of six commits for Syracuse basketball in its strong 2022 class, was a stand-out in his senior year for the Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va. This prep-school powerhouse, a top-10 team across the country during the 2021-22 campaign, competes...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Josh Richards, Jalil Smith, Ta’Ron Haile

As we approach the beginning of summer, there’s plenty of recruiting news in the Syracuse football world, so let’s get right to it…. We start with New Jersey, with Syracuse priority target Josh Richards. The 2023 East Orange (NJ) Campus wide receiver has drawn plenty of interest from high majors, including the Orange. He will be taking an official visit to Syracuse on the weekend of June 24, according to Sports Illustrated’s Mike McAllister. He also previously visited in March for Junior Day and was also on campus in April. He also holds offers from Wake Forest, Maryland and Connecticut, among others.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Wideouts#Syracuse Boston College#Temple
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Orange adds grad transfer Cole Kirst from portal

The offseason game of musical chairs known as the transfer portal is keeping the music going, and this time it’s more good news for the Syracuse Orange. Last Friday afternoon, it was reported that former Lehigh attackman Cole Kirst will be joining the Orange men’s lacrosse team next year as a grad transfer, per former TNIAAM contributor Chris Jastrzembski:
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Boston College
localsyr.com

Syracuse stands in solidarity with Buffalo during candlelight vigil

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Community members, faith leaders, and elected officials gather Sunday evening at True Vine Baptist Church on Syracuse’s Southside for a candlelight vigil to stand in solidarity with Buffalo against racism and hatred. This comes just over a week after a mass shooting at a Tops...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Saranac Thursday Returning For 2022 In Utica New York

One of Central New York's summertime traditions is back. Saranac Thursdays will return to downtown Utica New York after taking a break 2020, and 2021. The first Saranac Thursday is coming up on June 2nd and will start in the courtyard. According to WKTV, depending on the size, it may be moved to the biergarten.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Williams to run in NY-22

AUBURN — Brandon Williams, a Republican, has announced he will continue to his grassroots campaign for the state’s 22nd Congressional District. Williams began his campaign in February, centered on Onondaga County. In just a few weeks of entering the race, Williams said he established an organization of volunteers,...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man stabbed in back; police search for answers

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police are investigating a stabbing this weekend after a man walked into a hospital injured. The 36-year-old Syracuse man showed up at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center with a stab wound to the back around 11 p.m. Saturday, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The man was then transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment, he said.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
915
Followers
1K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy