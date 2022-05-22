ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DL Will Norman Sets Official Visit Date With Florida Gators

The Florida Gators will be receiving an official visit from one of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, IMG Academy (Fla.) defensive lineman Will Norman, who announced on Twitter yesterday his intentions to visit the school.

Norman will visit the program on June 10, joining a host of top-tier prospects that are set to visit the program that day.

Key players that are set to visit Florida officially on June 10 include, DL Derrick LeBlanc (Osceola, Fla), LB/EDGE Malik Bryant (Jones, Fla), ATH Eugene Wilson III (Gaither, Fla), offensive tackle Payton Kirkland (Dr. Phillips, Fla) and OT Lucas Simmons (Clearwater Academy, Fla).

Norman is currently being recruited by Florida co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Sean Spencer and has unofficially visited the program twice since officially receiving his offer from the program on Jan. 27 of this year. Norman is yet another player from IMG Academy that Florida is looking to add.

During the IMG Academy Pro Day in February of this year, Norman updated his status as a recruit, indicating that the program and himself have quickly developed a relationship, something the previous regime didn't seem to bother doing.

“I wasn’t so big on the last coaching staff but definitely the new one,” Norman said at the IMG Academy Pro Day . “We definitely got a quick jump to the relationship, you know, everything's going good so far.

“[Napier is] just trying to build a more genuine and more family-based program, he later added. “So, I feel like that’s definitely good and football, you know, you need a brotherhood. Everybody has to be on one accord. I feel like he’s got a good head start to that.”

On March 29, Norman officially updated his top 7 teams list, including the Gators along with Florida State, LSU, Penn State, Texas A&M, Auburn and Michigan. His final known visit was to Florida and it appears his next visit might be to the university as well.

