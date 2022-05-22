Letter to Editor: On Single Use Plastic Bags

Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Last month, somewhere off the coast of Maine, a small group of researchers and engineers released a series of tiny, floating objects into the water. The team called them “buoys,” but they looked more like a packet of uncooked ramen noodles glued to a green party streamer than anything of the navigational or weather-observing variety. These odd jellyfish had one role in life: to go away and never be seen again. With any luck, their successors would soon be released into the open ocean, where they would float away, absorb a small amount of carbon from the atmosphere, then sink to the bottom of the seafloor, where their residue would remain for thousands of years.

MAINE STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO