Orlando, FL

Vancomycin With a β-Lactam: Comparing Acute Kidney Injury Rates of Trough vs AUC Dosing

By Alexandra Ward, MA
contagionlive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan clinicians rely on dosing strategy to avoid acute kidney injury for patients receiving vancomycin with a β-lactam like piperacillin-tazobactam?. Using an area under the curve (AUC) rather than a trough-dosing strategy for vancomycin in combination with piperacillin-tazobactam could help avoid negative clinical outcomes such as acute kidney injury (AKI), according...

www.contagionlive.com

Comments / 0

MedicalXpress

Low stroke risk in patients with very narrowed neck arteries

The risk of having a future stroke caused by a severe blockage in an artery in the neck that is not currently causing any symptoms is so low that most patients with this condition—asymptomatic carotid stenosis—could potentially be treated with the newest medications and may not require surgery, new Kaiser Permanente research suggests.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Blood biomarker predicts complicated Crohn's disease years before diagnosis: Study

An international team led by a University of Toronto researcher has found that an antibody detectable in blood predicts severe Crohn's disease and is detectable up to seven years prior to disease diagnosis. Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory condition of the intestine, for which simple and effective biomarkers prior...
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

Assessing Vancomycin and Metronidazole Susceptibility for CDI

A team of investigators studied Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) isolates to gauge resistance in the 2 antibiotics. Although CDI remains the most common healthcare-associated infection, antimicrobial resistance surveillance for C difficile remains limited. As such, a team at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy examined hospitalized CDI patient samples...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Impact of the revised definition on incidence and outcomes of acute exacerbation of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

The revised definition of acute exacerbation (AE) in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) was proposed in 2016, but changes in the incidence and impact on prognosis of the re-defined AE compared to those of the previous definition remain unclear. Clinical data of 445 patients with IPF (biopsy proven cases: 165) were retrospectively reviewed. The median follow-up period was 36.8Â months and 17.5% (n"‰="‰78) experienced AE more than once. The 1- and 3-year incidence rates of AE were 6.7% and 16.6%, respectively, and idiopathic AE accounted for 82.1% of AE. Older age, lower diffusing capacity of the lung for carbon monoxide and 10% relative decline in forced vital capacity for 6Â months were independently associated with AE. The in-hospital mortality rate following AE was 29.5%. In the multivariable analysis, AE was independently associated with poor prognosis in patients with IPF. Compared to the old definition, the revised definition relatively increased the incidence of AE by 20.4% and decreased the in-hospital mortality by 10.1%. Our results suggest that the revised definition affects approximately 20% increase in the incidences and 10% reduction in the in-hospital mortality of AE defined by the past definition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Palliative care nurse reveals the one type of person who struggles the most in their dying days - and it relates to thousands of Aussies

Young people who 'live a healthy lifestyle' are most likely to struggle with the idea of death and the process of dying, according to a palliative care nurse. Maryan Bova has been helping people come to terms with their own mortality for 25 years, and says while some people are quick to accept death is upon them others find it very difficult.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Gabapentin may boost functional recovery after a stroke

The drug gabapentin, currently prescribed to control seizures and reduce nerve pain, may enhance recovery of movement after a stroke by helping neurons on the undamaged side of the brain take up the signaling work of lost cells, new research in mice suggests. The experiments mimicked ischemic stroke in humans,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Failed Clinical Trial Leads to Scientific Breakthrough: Investigating Cancer Drug Toxicity Leads to Critical Discovery

Researchers uncover a new strategy to avoid cancer immunotherapy side effects. It’s not often that a failed clinical trial leads to a scientific breakthrough. When patients in the UK started experiencing negative side effects during a cancer immunotherapy trial, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Center for Cancer Immunotherapy and University of Liverpool went back, examined the data, and worked with patient samples to determine what went wrong.
CANCER
#Kidney Disease#Kidneys#Acute Kidney Injury#Trough#Vancomycin#Auc#Piperacillin#Wayne State University#Contagion#Aki
MedicalXpress

Study finds probiotic supplement helps to form a mature microbiome in extremely preterm infants

University of Calgary researchers have shown probiotic supplements can help form a healthy microbiome in the gut of the tiniest infants who are born without a fully formed gut microbiome. The study found that a specific mix (five species) of probiotic supplement accelerated the maturation of the microbiome into a term-like state and reduced intestinal inflammation in extremely preterm infants.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Prognosis of patients with acute respiratory failure due to the SARS-CoV-2 501Y.V2 variant: a multicenter retrospective matched cohort study

The aim of this study was to compare the prognosis of patients with acute respiratory failure (ARF) due to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variant 501Y.V2 to that of patients with ARF due to the original strain. This retrospective matched cohort study included all consecutive patients who were hospitalized for ARF due to SARS-CoV-2 in Reunion Island University Hospital between March 2020 and March 2021. Twenty-eight in hospital mortality was evaluated before and after matching. A total of 218 patients with ARF due to SARS-CoV-2 were enrolled in the study. Of these, 83 (38.1%) were infected with the 501Y.V2 variant. During intensive care unit stay, 104 (47.7%) patients received invasive mechanical ventilation and 20 (9.2%) patients were supported by venovenous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. Patients infected with the 501Y.V2 variant were younger (58 [51"“68] vs. 67 [56"“74] years old, P"‰="‰0.003), had less hypertension (54.2% vs 68.1%, P"‰="‰0.04), and had less chronic kidney disease (13.3% vs. 31.9%, P"‰="‰0.002) than patients infected with the original strain. After controlling for confounding variables (62 matched patients in each group), 28-day mortality was higher in the group of patients infected with the 501Y.V2 variant (30.6%) than in the group of patients infected with the original strain (19.4%, P"‰="‰0.04). In Reunion Island, where SARS-CoV-2 incidence remained low until February 2021 and the health care system was never saturated, mortality was higher in patients with ARF infected with the 501Y.V2 variant than in patients infected with the original strain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Gastric cancer biomarker analysis in patients treated with different adjuvant chemotherapy regimens within SAMIT, a phase III randomized controlled trial

Biomarkers for selecting gastric cancer (GC) patients likely to benefit from sequential paclitaxel treatment followed by fluorinated-pyrimidine-based adjuvant chemotherapy (sequential paclitaxel) were investigated using tissue samples of patients recruited into SAMIT, a phase III randomized controlled trial. Total RNA was extracted from 556 GC resection samples. The expression of 105 genes was quantified using real-time PCR. Genes predicting the benefit of sequential paclitaxel on overall survival, disease-free survival, and cumulative incidence of relapse were identified based on the ranking of p-values associated with the interaction between the biomarker and sequential paclitaxel or monotherapy groups. Low VSNL1 and CD44 expression predicted the benefit of sequential paclitaxel treatment for all three endpoints. Patients with combined low expression of both genes benefitted most from sequential paclitaxel therapy (hazard ratio"‰="‰0.48 [95% confidence interval, 0.30"“0.78]; p"‰<"‰0.01; interaction p-value"‰<"‰0.01). This is the first study to identify VSNL1 and CD44 RNA expression levels as biomarkers for selecting GC patients that are likely to benefit from sequential paclitaxel treatment followed by fluorinated-pyrimidine-based adjuvant chemotherapy. Our findings may facilitate clinical trials on biomarker-oriented postoperative adjuvant chemotherapy for patients with locally advanced GC.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines – Like Pfizer and Moderna – Work Better Against Variants of Concern

A comparison of four COVID-19 vaccinations shows that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — perform better against the World Health Organization (WHO)’s variants of concern (VOCs) than viral vector vaccines — AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen. Although they all effectively prevent severe disease by VOCs, the research, publishingtoday (May 17th, 2022) in the open access journal PLOS Medicine, suggests that people receiving a viral vector vaccine are more vulnerable to infection by new variants.
PHARMACEUTICALS
UPI News

Gout drug colchicine may help patients with heart failure

The anti-inflammatory benefits of a common gout medicine may help save the lives of heart failure patients, researchers say. The medication, colchicine, could also reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in patients whose arteries are clogged with cholesterol, according to the study authors. "The signal for benefit with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Medication Is Best for Sinusitis?

Sinusitis occurs when the tissues lining the sinus cavities get swollen as a result of an inflammatory reaction or a viral, bacterial, or fungal infection. Medications and treatment for sinusitis vary depending on the severity of the condition. What medications are used to treat mild, severe, and chronic sinusitis?. Mild...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Verywell Health

Study: Gallstones May Come Before Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

A new study found that people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer were six times more likely to have had gallstones in the year before getting diagnosed with cancer. People with a history of gallstones should be followed closely by their primary care providers. Pancreatic cancer is usually found in later stages...
CANCER
InsideHook

Believe It or Not, Brain-Related Disorders Begin in the Gut

Scientists have long compared the brain to outer space and the deep ocean, as examples of complex ecosystems that we’ve barely come to understand. One environment that deserves equal consideration? Your lowly gut. A mountain of recent research indicates that the gastrointestinal tract, an ever-evolving microbiome with trillions of...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Immunoglobulin gene sequence analysis in chronic lymphocytic leukemia: the 2022 update of the recommendations by ERIC, the European Research Initiative on CLL

The somatic hypermutation (SHM) status of the clonotypic immunoglobulin heavy variable (IGHV) gene is a critical biomarker for assessing the prognosis of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Importantly, independent studies have documented that IGHV SHM status is also a predictor of responses to therapy, including both chemoimmunotherapy (CIT) and novel, targeted agents. Moreover, immunogenetic analysis in CLL has revealed that different patients may express (quasi)identical, stereotyped B cell receptor immunoglobulin (BcR IG) and are classified into subsets based on this common feature. Patients in certain stereotyped subsets display consistent biology, clinical presentation, and outcome that are distinct from other patients, even with concordant IGHV gene SHM status. All of the above highlights the relevance of immunogenetic analysis in CLL, which is considered a cornerstone for accurate risk stratification and clinical decision making. Recommendations for robust immunogenetic analysis exist thanks to dedicated efforts by ERIC, the European Research Initiative on CLL, covering all test phases, from the pre-analytical and analytical to the post-analytical, pertaining to the analysis, interpretation, and reporting of the findings. That said, these recommendations apply to Sanger sequencing, which is increasingly being superseded by next generation sequencing (NGS), further underscoring the need for an update. Here, we present an overview of the clinical utility of immunogenetics in CLL and update our analytical recommendations with the aim to assist in the refined management of patients with CLL.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Local anaesthetic could help relieve pain for thousands of Britons who suffer from chronic migraines, new study suggests

Thousands of Britons who suffer from chronic migraines could get some relief from a local anaesthetic, a new study suggests. Nine in ten patients with debilitating migraines said they noticed immediate pain relief after they had an infusion of local anaesthetic lidocaine, and researchers believe it could 'break the cycle of pain' experienced by sufferers.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

