ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Memorial Day weekend is coming up which means that it's time to start thinking about getting back in the pool. "The outdoor pool at the Genesee Valley Aquatics Center in Genesee Valley Park has been closed for renovations since early September of 2020. By appearance, things do not look promising for the pool to be open again this summer. It would be a shame for this facility not to be in use for a second year as it [is] much loved by the lap swimmers, lesson takers, and the neighborhood children. I'm sure the community would like to know if we can look forward to this facility being opened this summer."

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO