Pittsboro, NC – The Board of Commissioners for the Town of Pittsboro will hold a meeting at 7 pm on Monday, May 23rd, 2022. This regular meeting will be held in a hybrid format with the Board of Commissioners, Town staff, and media at the Chatham County Agriculture and Conference Center (1192 US-64 Business, Pittsboro, NC 27312) with the public participating remotely via Zoom. The meeting will also be streamed to the Town’s YouTube page, though no remote participation is available through the YouTube Platform. Please note that the livestream does not show presentations on the screen for residents watching from home but instead shows the meeting chambers so that commissioners are seen and heard throughout the entire meeting.

PITTSBORO, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO